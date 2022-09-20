Florida State football fans rightfully have been concerned about linebacker recruiting for the past few seasons, but Mike Norvell and his coaching staff received great news today with blue-chip linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to the Seminoles.

Nichelson is a 6’3”, 200 pound linebacker from Ripon, CA. The Class of 2023 prospect attends Manteca High School and has a 93 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 245th best player in his class (19th best LB and 15th best player in California). Nichelson has seen his ranking skyrocket since being offered by FSU a few months ago.

Nichelson chose the Seminoles over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers. He took a late visit to see Oregon defeat BYU in person, but the Seminoles held on to land his commitment. He also held offers from the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Boston College Eagles, California Golden Bears, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon State Beavers, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, Washington Huskies, and Washington State Cougars, among others.

Getting Nichelson’s commitment is a huge win for the Seminoles coaching staff, as they have concentrated a great deal of time, efforts, and resources into the West Coast blue-chip linebacker. He fits the mold of the more athletic linebacker valued by this staff.

Nichelson will likely be able to contribute early on special teams. He plays on both sides of the ball for Manteca, racking up 2,612 yards and 43 touchdowns at running back last season and continuing his success this season.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread and stay tuned, as The Three Stars will have more on Nichelson’s commitment to the Noles.