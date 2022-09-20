Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program got a big boost late Tuesday evening when four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committed to FSU over the Oregon Ducks.

Nichelson, who plays both ways in high school was a priority target for the Noles at a position of need and could portend an amazing week on the trail for Florida State with five-star wide receiver prospect Hykeem Williams set to announce his college choice on Friday.

The Three Stars discuss Nichelson’s game and whether or not he can make an early impact in Tallahassee.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

