A seismic shift just happened across the recruiting landscape, and the epicenter is in Tallahassee. The Florida State Seminoles have secured a verbal commitment from Hykeem Williams, one of the nation’s best high school prospects regardless of position.

Williams, who measures 6’3, 200 pounds, is a bona fide 5-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, FL. He’s considered the 22nd best player in the nation by the 247 Sports Composite rankings (4th best WR and 5th best player in Florida). Coveted by nearly every major school in the nation and holding offers from a who’s-who among current power programs, Williams announced today for Florida State over the Texas A&M Aggies, Pittsburgh Panthers, Miami Hurricanes, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Williams instantly becomes the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class for the Seminoles. He’s a man amongst boys and already possesses a college-ready frame. No stranger to spending time in Tallahassee, he plans to officially visit in November for the showdown against the Florida Gators.

Williams plays for Stranahan High School, where he teamed up with current Seminole linebacker Omar Graham, Jr. The two will now plan to team up in Tallahassee for the next few years.

In 2021, Williams was named a Sun Sentinel All-Broward 5A-1A first-team selection on offense after accumulating 40 catches for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He becomes the second blue-chip prospect to commit to Norvell’s Noles this week, after 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson pledged his services Tuesday evening.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread and stay tuned, as The Three Stars will have more on Nichelson’s commitment to the Noles.