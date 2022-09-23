The Florida State Seminoles are on a hot streak on the recruiting trail, having landed commitments from 5-star WR Hykeem Williams and 4-star LB Blake Nichelson. As the ‘Noles square off against the Boston College Eagles Saturday night (8:00 pm EST, ACC Network), they’ll have an impressive cadre of visitors in attendance across the 2023, 2024, 2025, and even 2026 recruiting classes.

We’re here to let you know which commitments and targets will be in Tallahassee. This list will be updated as we work to independently confirm who shows up and who does not. This list is not all-inclusive, but will highlight the top targets and other names of interest we can confirm. Check out quick notes from NoleThruandThru in the parentheses on the 2023 names.

#Tribe23

4 star DL Lamont Green Jr. (commit)

3 star DL Tavion Gadson (commit)

4 star OL Roderick Kearney (commit)

3 star DB Kenton Kirkland II (commit)

3 star WR Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (commit)

4 star OL DJ Chester (Florida State fighting LSU Tigers for his commitment)

4 star DL Jordan Hall (FSU has work to do; trails Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs)

4 star RB Michael Mitchell (commited to Utah Utes)

4 star DB Shawn Russ (FSU in top 3)

WR Brian Green Jr. (Rod Kearney’s teammate and best friend)

#Tribe24

4 star OL Barry Walker

4 star DL D’antre Robinson

4 star S Fred Gaskin

4 star S Jaylen Heyward

4 star S Tavoy Feagin

4 star WR Malcolm Simmons

RB Arkese Parks (offers from FSU, Georgia, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M)

#Tribe 25

5 star WR Jamie Ffrench

TE Ryan Ghea (offers from FSU, Georgia Tech, Louisville Cardinals, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee Volunteers)

CB Jaylen Bell (offers from FSU, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida, Georgia, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss, South Carolina Gamecocks)