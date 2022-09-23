Football

FSU and BC have had some memorable match-ups; with FSU being favored by 17.5 points — let’s hope that Saturday’s match-up doesn’t become one of them.

USAToday is projecting FSU to face Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl.

SEC and ACC intraconference match-ups make up the biggest games of week 4.

Vice President and Director of Athletics @SeminoleAlford provides a comprehensive update on Florida State Athletics in this .



https://t.co/V2pRW2TWEN#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/xMqEvvKuXC — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 22, 2022

Kalen Deloach, Malik McClain, and Aaron Hester are this week’s Academic All-Stars:

When you know how hard your son works and you’ve seen him become the target of social media’s ire there’s nothing like seeing him succeed:

Alan Rodemaker knows how much his son, Florida State backup QB Tate Rodemaker, needed that moment against Louisville.



He even became emotional from watching Tate in the second half last Friday.



“I really teared up, because I knew it would change him." https://t.co/waTXv7iSY1 — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) September 22, 2022

Recruiting

Five-star WR Hykeem Williams is the top target on FSU’s board and he’s announcing his decision today at 2 pm:

ALERT



Top-30 WR Hykeem Williams makes his commitment LIVE this FRIDAY at 2PM ET on @CBSSportsHQ.



Williams is down to Bama, FSU, UGA, Miami, Pitt and Texas A&M. Where will it be⁉️



https://t.co/agBsGQNTYc

https://t.co/C9ydO2Egeh pic.twitter.com/lLyMJHA2Xj — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 21, 2022

A day after committing to FSU Blake Nichelson earned another accolade:

Tribe23 is on the rise.

All Sports

The ‘Noles are on fire:

Five straight games with five or more goals for the Noles as we improve to 6-0-2! #OneTribehttps://t.co/VXsqJvSvO1 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 23, 2022

We are a few weeks away from fall Softball:

Alumni

MJ Walker is getting a shot with the Knicks:

Dalvin Cook is off to a slow start; Kevin O’Connell’s job is to get him in rhythm.