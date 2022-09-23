Football
FSU and BC have had some memorable match-ups; with FSU being favored by 17.5 points — let’s hope that Saturday’s match-up doesn’t become one of them.
USAToday is projecting FSU to face Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl.
SEC and ACC intraconference match-ups make up the biggest games of week 4.
Vice President and Director of Athletics provides a comprehensive update on Florida State Athletics
https://t.co/V2pRW2TWEN#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/xMqEvvKuXC
Kalen Deloach, Malik McClain, and Aaron Hester are this week’s Academic All-Stars:
Congratulations to this week's Academic All-Stars!
When you know how hard your son works and you’ve seen him become the target of social media’s ire there’s nothing like seeing him succeed:
Alan Rodemaker knows how much his son, Florida State backup QB Tate Rodemaker, needed that moment against Louisville.— Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) September 22, 2022
He even became emotional from watching Tate in the second half last Friday.
“I really teared up, because I knew it would change him." https://t.co/waTXv7iSY1
Recruiting
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams is the top target on FSU’s board and he’s announcing his decision today at 2 pm:
ALERT— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 21, 2022
Top-30 WR Hykeem Williams makes his commitment LIVE this FRIDAY at 2PM ET on @CBSSportsHQ.
Williams is down to Bama, FSU, UGA, Miami, Pitt and Texas A&M. Where will it be⁉️
https://t.co/agBsGQNTYc
https://t.co/C9ydO2Egeh pic.twitter.com/lLyMJHA2Xj
A day after committing to FSU Blake Nichelson earned another accolade:
Newest Seminole
Welcome ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ LB Blake Nichelson to the 2023 All-American Bowl
Welcome ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ LB Blake Nichelson (@NichelsonBlake) to the 2023 All-American Bowl @NBCSports #GoNoles #theG23ATESTshow #AllAmericanBowl @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/pQShBH8Klw
Tribe23 is on the rise.
All Sports
The ‘Noles are on fire:
Five straight games with five or more goals for the Noles as we improve to 6-0-2!
We are a few weeks away from fall Softball:
What you all have been asking for...
: https://t.co/yfpg5Lxky9
: https://t.co/gKFShTfKbH#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/DiZLnVGHWC
Alumni
MJ Walker is getting a shot with the Knicks:
Welcome, MJ Walker!
Dalvin Cook is off to a slow start; Kevin O’Connell’s job is to get him in rhythm.
