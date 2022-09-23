 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU ready for BC, decision day for 5-star wide receiver

FSU faces Boston College in primetime tomorrow night

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Louisville Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Football

FSU and BC have had some memorable match-ups; with FSU being favored by 17.5 points — let’s hope that Saturday’s match-up doesn’t become one of them.

USAToday is projecting FSU to face Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl.

SEC and ACC intraconference match-ups make up the biggest games of week 4.

Kalen Deloach, Malik McClain, and Aaron Hester are this week’s Academic All-Stars:

When you know how hard your son works and you’ve seen him become the target of social media’s ire there’s nothing like seeing him succeed:

Recruiting

Five-star WR Hykeem Williams is the top target on FSU’s board and he’s announcing his decision today at 2 pm:

A day after committing to FSU Blake Nichelson earned another accolade:

Tribe23 is on the rise.

All Sports

The ‘Noles are on fire:

We are a few weeks away from fall Softball:

Alumni

MJ Walker is getting a shot with the Knicks:

Dalvin Cook is off to a slow start; Kevin O’Connell’s job is to get him in rhythm.

