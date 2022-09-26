Noles News: Football earns top 25 ranking, soccer soars past Clemson

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles are reeling off an exciting blowout victory over the Boston College Eagles this past weekend and have made it over the hump and start the season off 4-0 for the first time in nearly seven years. Women’s soccer cruised past No. 17 Clemson Tigers and volleyball sputters against the Louisville Cardinals at home.

Football

For the first time since 2015, Seminole football is off to a 4-0 start and through that streak, there have been some thrilling endings paired with blowouts. The latter of the two happened on Saturday when the ‘Noles took down Boston College in primetime 44-14.

Head coach Mike Norvell had this to say about the matchup:

Guys are pushing harder, challenging themselves. They want to continue to grow and get better. To go out there tonight and start the way we started, all three phases showed up big, offense, defense, special teams. To start the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown, we have been pushing so hard in our return game to have these game-changing plays. For it to show up tonight was huge.

The stunning thrash of the Eagles and start to the season caught the eyes of coaches across the country earning the program their first top-25 ranking (22 Coaches Poll, 23 AP) since 2018 when they opened up the season ranked but quickly dropped out early on.

Speaking of rankings, ESPN’s FPI has given Florida State a 90% chance to make a bowl game this season.

FPI has Clemson, FSU, NC State, Miami, Pitt, Wake, UNC and Syracuse all at 90% odds or better of making a bowl.



Duke - 82.5%

Lville - 71.6%

UVA - 52.6%

VT - 18.2%

BC - 1.3%

GT - 0.5% — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 25, 2022

Ann Bowden, the wife of the late FSU legend Bobby Bowden lit Chief Osceola’s spear of The Unconquered Statue symbolizing the spirit of the Seminole tribe and tradition.

From Seminoles.com:

Unconquered, a 31-foot high sculpture that depicts a spear-brandishing Seminole astride a rearing horse, was designed by Fritz White to capture the indomitable spirit of the Seminole people and those who have adopted that spirit as a symbol for their university. Since its dedication in 2003, the spear has been set ablaze at sunset before FSU home football games only and it burns until sunrise the morning after the game.

If this doesn’t brighten your morning I don’t know what will.

Good morning Noles! How does 4-0 sound?!?! We take you Behind the Mic as @trey_uno1 helps get your Sunday started!! #KeepCLIMBing #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/pypAbKKYrX — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) September 25, 2022

The Seminoles are set to face Wake Forest at home this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and are 6-point favorites at the start of the week.

Recruiting

Recruiting has taken off with all eyes on the ‘Noles after landing commitments from two blue-chip players earlier last week. Composite 5-star WR Hakeem Williams and 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson are both highly sought-after recruits and will help continue the climb. For everything recruiting related head on over to the Florida State of Recruiting: FSU vs. Boston College visitor list (and a bonus pod!) thread and check out who made it on campus this past weekend and what kind of buzz will be generating moving forward.

All Sports

No. 7 FSU soccer cruised past no. 14 Clemson on Sunday 3-1.

Florida State played most of the game without two starting midfielders. Jenna Nighswonger only played 13 minutes. She left the game after a clash of heads with Clemson midfielder Hal Hershfelt. LeiLanni Nesbeth only played 22 minutes. She left the game with an apparent lower leg injury. After the game Coach Brian Pensky said that he was unsure of the status of the two players. They will be evaluated by doctors but it is thought that both players will be okay for the next game. Pensky even said that it is possible that they could have come back in this game but they decided to take a cautious approach as FSU had a comfortable lead.

On the other end of the spectrum, women’s volleyball fell short to the Louisville Cardinals in their final match 3-0. They look ahead to going on the road and visiting the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh, Nc this upcoming Friday.

Noles come up short against No. 2 Louisville#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/DvCQuXHluV — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 25, 2022

Men’s Tennis’ Rihane won the Destin Invite on Sunday. Youcef Rihane went 5-1 over the weekend and 3-1 in men’s singles.

from Seminoles.com:

The Florida State men’s tennis program excelled at the Destin Invite this weekend as Youcef Rihane claimed the individual championship. Rihane competed alongside Josh Dous-Karpenschif who earned second place, Alex Bulte, and Maks Silagy.

Men’s Golf prepares to head up to Grand Haven, Michigan to participate in the Folds of Honor Collegiate on Monday.

From Seminoles.com:

No. 14 Florida State Men’s Golf prepares for the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate beginning on Monday, a tournament that is dedicated to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders. The three-day tournament takes place at a specially designed Jack Nicklaus course at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich.