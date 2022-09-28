Noles News: FSU vs. Wake Forest still a go ahead of Hurricane Ian

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts

Football

With Hurricane Ian tracking more towards southwest and central Florida, Tallahassee seems as if it’ll avoid the bulk of severe weather from the storm, with Florida State athletic director Michael Alford issuing the following statement on Tuesday:

“Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time.

Alford issued that statement in the aftermath of Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson expressing concern over the safety of the situation, saying that he hopes FSU and the ACC make the “right” decision:

“You would hope they make the right decision, but if we feel there’s any danger to our players, we’re not going to go. It’s not just the flight. It’s the hotel — does it have electricity? Are they going to be able to feed us? You can’t go down there and not food. If all those things are checked, we feel it’s safe, the ACC determines it’s safe and we determine it’s safe, there’ll be a game.”

Head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs Greedy Vance and Azareye’h Thomas spoke after FSU practice on Tuesday, reflecting on the season so far and previewing this Saturday’s matchup vs. the Demon Deacons.

FSU is favored by 7 points against Wake — a number that keeps climbing.

FSU announced the season finale vs. the Florida Gators has officially sold out.

We’re taking a survey of Florida State fans after the Seminoles' 4-0 start — share your answers.

Seminole Scholar Spotlight: Joshua Farmer



"It feels really good when I study hard and I get a good grade...it feels like it's all worth it."#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/HdxmEMImtu — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 27, 2022

The top QBs in College Football through four weeks pic.twitter.com/QOGlfzqbCU — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 27, 2022

"I gotta go get that...the opportunity came and I made the best of it."@kentron_p talks his first career touchdown with @jeffculhane on today's practice report#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/S9etBG1mH0 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 27, 2022

Soccer

: We are on the road at Miami on Saturday at 5:00 PM! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/20Q3XHFPPy — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 27, 2022

: We have scored 33 goals in nine games this season, good for the second most in program history through nine games! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/KCsCdqSwj9 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 27, 2022

Basketball

Tip-off time is official — Florida State Seminoles basketball will play host to the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:15 p.m.

Baseball

Week ✌️ in @FSUBaseball new FieldTurf homeplate, baselines and sidelines with new dugout railings project. away!

Fall ⚾️ in October! #Seminoles pic.twitter.com/WfOIen1MLZ — Chip Baker 3️⃣ (@TheBigShooter3) September 27, 2022

Softball

We have been ranked the No. 4⃣ program in the country over the last 10 years by @D1Softball‼️ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ly5H1f6S9Y — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) September 27, 2022

All Sports

Ready for more of this



Friday @ NC State at 7 p.m. (ACCNX)



Sunday @ North Carolina at 1 p.m. (ACCNX)#onetribe pic.twitter.com/gnaclVXM8U — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 27, 2022

FSU golfer Brett Roberts is tied for the lead at the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Club, with the team sitting in second place.

From FSU Sports Info:

Junior Brett Roberts fired a second-round 68 on Tuesday during another chilly day at the Folds of Honor Collegiate. His 6-under total score (70-68) gives him a tie for the lead as the Seminoles enter Wednesday’s final round at American Dunes Golf Club. Florida State Men’s Golf trails only Illinois, as FSU is 4-over through two rounds of play while the Illini burst ahead with a 7-under showing so far. Liberty (7-over) and Arizona (7-over) are tied for third while Kansas (9-over) is in fifth place.

FSU is set to get an official plaid design — official release:

Florida State University is about to get an official plaid pattern. Students in the Retail Technologies course at FSU’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship seek votes from the general public on the students’ best plaid. It’s part of their Plaid Project, in which students designed 26 unique FSU-themed patterns. The class voted on its 13 favorites before another round of college-wide voting cut the field to four. Now the students want you to decide the winner, which soon will find its way onto FSU merchandise and perhaps become part of the FSU mindset. Online voting is open through Oct. 7.

Frank Fincham, an FSU eminent scholar and director of the FSU Family Institute in the College of Health and Human Sciences, has received a $3.4 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation to study the psychology of divine forgiveness or forgiveness from a higher power.