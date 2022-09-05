Noles News: FSU wins chaotic game vs. LSU, soccer dominates UF

Recruiting

Florida State targets and commits alike were excited after FSU’s dramatic win over LSU on Sunday:

Football

FSU was a four-point underdog at kickoff to LSU — and despite a couple of late miscues, managed to leave the Superdome in New Orleans with a one-point victory, blocking an extra point with no time left to beat LSU 24-23.

“It’s determination. It’s heart,” head coach Mike Norvell said when describing his team’s win. “It’s a willingness that, even after a disappointing moment, our guys responded.”

On the third down defensive issues, Kelly acknowledges there were a ton of reasons but the biggest was #LSU couldn't bring down Jordan Travis. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 5, 2022

In keeping with tradition after wins, tonight’s signed ‘game balls’ thrown to us by @Coach_Norvell were caught by two of our saxophone players, Jillian Morse (freshman) and Micah Alexandre (sophomore). Thank you, Coach and congratulations. #MCATDT pic.twitter.com/WR5SMTA2it — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) September 5, 2022

And because this was an extra special win, along with the two ‘game balls’ we got @Coach_Norvell’s hat too, caught by sophomore majorette, Emily Fogleman. #MCATDT pic.twitter.com/X0vC2jMiLA — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) September 5, 2022

Coach Norvell was hyped for this blocked FG @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/SxzdV4sNHy — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 5, 2022

Veteran DE Mario Edwards is signing with the #Jaguars, per source. Released by Chicago, Edwards takes his 16.5 career sacks to the AFC South. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 4, 2022

Soccer

No. 10 FSU soccer secured a major win of its own on Sunday, taking down the Florida Gators 5-0 in Gainesville. Next up for FSU is a match vs. FGCU, set for this Thursday at 7 p.m.

All Sports

Florida State faced off against two schools for the first time — Austin-Peay and Yale — and snagged wins vs. both, with the Seminoles beating the Governors (2-3) in four sets (25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18) and the Bulldogs in three sets (25-15, 25-10, 25-25-11) on Saturday at Tully Gym in Tallahassee.

The No.30/RV Florida State men and women cross country teams won their fifth straight Covered Bridge Open on Friday at the Don Kennedy Trails, with the women finishing five runners within 28 seconds of each other to score 20 points for the win while the men’s team put five runners in the top 11, winning with 32 points.

