Seminole Wrap: Reacting to Florida State’s thrilling win over LSU

The Florida State Seminoles are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 following their thrilling win against LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff.

For much of the game, the Seminoles looked dominant. At the end, it was much closer than they’d have liked.

So which team is the real Florida State? How good can this team be? Has Jordan Travis truly taken that next step? What allowed the defense to hold LSU in check for so long?

And, dare we ask, is Florida State back?

The Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio — breakdown the good, bad and more from Florida State this weekend including that incredible garnet and gold crowd in the Superdome and FSU’s hopes of contending for bowl eligibility, the division title and potentially the conference championship.

Are the Seminoles ready to take that leap? Find out on this week’s episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast.