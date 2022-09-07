 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: FSU players earn accolades after LSU win, women’s golf earns highest preseason ranking

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
Charles Mays

Recruiting

FSU offensive line commit Roderick Kearney with a message amidst decommitment rumours:

Florida State recruiting has been sending out some new fancy graphics:

Football

We updated our photo gallery, courtesy of the illustrious Charles Mays, with a few more pics from FSU’s win over LSU.

Baseball

FSU baseball has finalized its staff — from FSU Sports Info:

Florida State baseball has finalized its administrative staff, head coach Link Jarrett announced Tuesday. Joining the staff is director of player development Sean Guite, while Chip Baker remains the director of operations. Courtney Caswell is now the recruiting and quality control assistant, and Nicki Bedgood returns as the administrative assistant.

Jarrett previously announced Rich Wallace as recruiting coordinator; Chuck Ristano as the pitching coach; Brad Vanderglas as the volunteer assistant coach and Seth Maness as the graduate assistant.

Soccer

All Sports

FSU women’s golf has earned its highest ever preseason ranking — from FSU Sports Info:

On the heels of its greatest NCAA Championships finish in school history, the Florida State Women’s Golf team is ranked No. 6 in the preseason polls by the WGCA and the Golf Channel. The Seminoles’ rankings to begin the 2022-23 season are the highest preseason rankings in school history.

Florida State begins the upcoming season as one of four ACC teams in the preseason top 25 – and just one of two ranked among the top six nationally. The Seminoles are ranked behind only Wake Forest (No. 2) and ahead of Virginia (No. 10) and Duke (tied for 20th).

“Rankings are great, and it’s an honor that the coaches think highly of our team,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “I, too, think highly of our team, but we have to focus on getting better each day and putting the work in on the course.”

The 6-1 Florida State Seminoles volleyball team is gearing up for a road trip to the Omaha Invite:

I will take any and every opportunity I have to plug the FSView:

The Florida State swimming and diving teams announced the addition of two new assistant coaches, Ben Zajic and Steve Barnes, to the staff for the 2022-23 season.

Florida State men’s cross country student-athlete Ferghal Curtin was named the ACC Men’s Performer of the Week following his victory at the Covered Bridge Open on Friday in Boone, N.C.

From FSU Sports Info:

“This is a great honor for Ferghal,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “He’s as focused as any runner I’ve ever coached. This is the beginning of a special season for him.”

Curtin led an FSU effort that saw five runners in the top 11, securing the title with a total of 32 points.

