Football:

FPI has FSU's odds of getting to 6 wins up to 94.2% now, too.



Noles projected with 7.7 wins & a 4.2% chance of winning the division. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 8, 2022

Assuming FSU’s hits the mark it would be FSU’s first bowl game since 2019 where they faced Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils.

Jared Verse was named PFF’s Team of The Week: Defense:

Week 1 Team of the Week: Defense pic.twitter.com/oQ9zj4BMQ0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 8, 2022

Kalen Deloach and Omarion Cooper spoke with the media after yesterday’s practice.

New fan favorite because he coaches the defensive ends and the special teams, John Papuchis, also met with the media.

Despite the fact that it’s only been two weeks a bye week is always a good-time for self-evaluation and self-scouting.

Dabo Swinney has a new contract:

Dabo Swinney has just received a new contract that runs through 2031. He’ll make $10.5 million in 2022 and will incrementally work his way up to $12.5 million at the end of the contract. His buyout for the Alabama job remains 1.5 times higher than the buyout for any other school. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 8, 2022

Alabama vs. Texas, Florida vs. Kentucky, Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh; there aren’t many marquee match-ups on deck for Week 2 of college football.

FSU Football; it’s a movie:

Recruiting:

2024 RB commit Kam Davis has been invited to the All American Bowl:

Maybe the top target left on FSU’s LB board; 4-star recruit Blake Nichelson has announced a commitment date:

Other Sports:

Noles dominate FGCU:

NOLES WIN!!!



Olivia Lebdaoui scores in the final minute to make it 5-0! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/j9MwdbNk7I — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 9, 2022

Men’s Golf is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona: