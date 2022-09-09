Football:
FPI has FSU's odds of getting to 6 wins up to 94.2% now, too.— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 8, 2022
Noles projected with 7.7 wins & a 4.2% chance of winning the division.
Assuming FSU’s hits the mark it would be FSU’s first bowl game since 2019 where they faced Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils.
Jared Verse was named PFF’s Team of The Week: Defense:
Week 1 Team of the Week: Defense pic.twitter.com/oQ9zj4BMQ0— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 8, 2022
Kalen Deloach and Omarion Cooper spoke with the media after yesterday’s practice.
New fan favorite because he coaches the defensive ends and the special teams, John Papuchis, also met with the media.
Despite the fact that it’s only been two weeks a bye week is always a good-time for self-evaluation and self-scouting.
Dabo Swinney has a new contract:
Dabo Swinney has just received a new contract that runs through 2031. He’ll make $10.5 million in 2022 and will incrementally work his way up to $12.5 million at the end of the contract. His buyout for the Alabama job remains 1.5 times higher than the buyout for any other school.— Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 8, 2022
Alabama vs. Texas, Florida vs. Kentucky, Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh; there aren’t many marquee match-ups on deck for Week 2 of college football.
FSU Football; it’s a movie:
vs. LSU#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/eNrfRsAF2v— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 8, 2022
Recruiting:
2024 RB commit Kam Davis has been invited to the All American Bowl:
Extremely Blessed to Receive an All American Bowl invite ✊ . @AABonNBC @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @harrison2121 @11AliveNews @DoughertyHigh pic.twitter.com/7qBcJUXxLu— Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) September 8, 2022
Maybe the top target left on FSU’s LB board; 4-star recruit Blake Nichelson has announced a commitment date:
Commitment Date Set @247Sports @BrandonHuffman @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @MantecaFootball @_Vc_209 pic.twitter.com/7ibijn9zSH— Blake Nichelson 4⭐️LB (@NichelsonBlake) September 8, 2022
Other Sports:
Noles dominate FGCU:
NOLES WIN!!!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 9, 2022
Olivia Lebdaoui scores in the final minute to make it 5-0! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/j9MwdbNk7I
Men’s Golf is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona:
The 19th-ranked men's golf team begins play at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate on Friday.— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 8, 2022
Tee times begin at 12:40pm ET/9:40am MT.#OneTribe https://t.co/s3d1znqve2
5 straight✅— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 9, 2022
Best start since 2014 ✅#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/BvAzotpbZX
