 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU has a 94% chance of making a bowl

According to ESPN’s FPI metrics

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Allstate Louisiana Kickoff - Florida State vs LSU Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

Assuming FSU’s hits the mark it would be FSU’s first bowl game since 2019 where they faced Jayden Daniels and the Sun Devils.

Jared Verse was named PFF’s Team of The Week: Defense:

Kalen Deloach and Omarion Cooper spoke with the media after yesterday’s practice.

New fan favorite because he coaches the defensive ends and the special teams, John Papuchis, also met with the media.

Despite the fact that it’s only been two weeks a bye week is always a good-time for self-evaluation and self-scouting.

Dabo Swinney has a new contract:

Alabama vs. Texas, Florida vs. Kentucky, Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh; there aren’t many marquee match-ups on deck for Week 2 of college football.

FSU Football; it’s a movie:

Recruiting:

2024 RB commit Kam Davis has been invited to the All American Bowl:

Maybe the top target left on FSU’s LB board; 4-star recruit Blake Nichelson has announced a commitment date:

Other Sports:

Noles dominate FGCU:

Men’s Golf is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...