Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have developed an excellent national reputation for evaluating and landing talented players from the transfer portal. That reputation was enhanced yet again today, as Florida State has secured the commitment of perhaps the best defensive player in the portal, Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Fentrell Cypress.
Blessed to start this new chapter! Go Noles! @FSUFootball @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller @Coach_MWoodson @gridironjrj #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/o7Ju7wg8FD— Fentrell Cypress II (@FentrellC4) January 1, 2023
Cypress, who measures 6’0”, 185 pounds, is coming off a breakout season in which he led the ACC with 14 pass break-ups, collected 39 tackles, and earned All-ACC honors. Cypress is originally from Rock Hill, South Carolina, the home of Chris Hope, a previous standout Seminole defensive back.
We've added another playmaker to the defensive backfield! Help us welcome the No. 2 overall transfer in the country @FentrellC4 to #Tribe23— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 1, 2023
Cypress gives Florida State something it’s sorely missed for the last few years: a shutdown corner who can be trusted to operate on an island. He’s likely a one-and-done player with an NFL future, and FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller led the charge to bring him to Tallahassee.
Make no mistake about it, landing Cypress is the biggest statement Florida State has made in the transfer portal this off-season (and that’s saying something). The Seminoles are banking on Cypress’ leadership, experience, work ethic, and talent to elevate a defensive backfield in need of a spark with the departure of Jammie Robinson.
From his UVA bio:
HONORS
2022 – Second Team All-ACC … Pro Football Focus First Team All-ACC … Associated Press Second Team All-ACC.
AT VIRGINIA
2021 – Appeared and started in six of UVA’s games… made 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss against William & Mary… recorded first career interception against UNC and returned it 66 yards to the end zone… made seven tackles against Wake Forest… made four tackles against Miami
2020 -Appeared in one of UVA’s 10 games … made season debut at Wake Forest and notched two tackles … named to 2021 ACC Academic Honor Roll.
2019 – Has appeared in two of UVA’s 14 games … made collegiate debut against Old Dominion … one of 17 UVA true freshmen to see time in 2019 … retained redshirt under new NCAA rules.
HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL
Played cornerback and wide receiver at Northwestern High School for head coach James Martin … made 31 tackles and recorded two interceptions as a senior … also broke up 24 passes as a senior … played in the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas senior all-star game … made 48 tackles and four interceptions as a junior … also broke up 35 passes as a junior … also ran track and won the 2018 Region 4-AAAAA championship in the 100 meters … a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com … major is Anthropology… recipient of the 2022-23 Virginia McDowell Bowen Scholarship for Football.
