Noles News: FSU wins in Orlando, Lovett to return in 2023

Florida State Seminole athletics are at an all-time high, rounding the end of 2022 primed and ready for the new year. Football made a statement in the Cheez-It Bowl, reaching ten wins for the first time since 2016 in the final seconds rounded down against the Oklahoma Sooners. Women’s basketball continued to dominate and dropped 98 more balls this New Year on Georgia Tech.

With baseball around the corner, there is a ton to be excited about. Let’s dive in.

Football

Old acquaintances were not forgotten when the Noles kicked off in late December against OU. Facing first-year head coach Brent Venables, FSU ended their season with a walk-off field goal and a defensive stand for the record books.

Safety Jammie Robinson announced his intentions to enter the draft after a dominant season. Robinson finished with 46 solo tackles and an interception after transferring from South Carolina in 2020 and will join former RB Jashaun Corbin, DE Jermaine Johnson, and DE Kier Thomas, amongst many other transfers who will be taking their game to the next level.

Recruiting

Fabien Lovett announced his intentions of staying in Tallahassee and will bring a key player back on the defensive line. After flirting with the draft idea, the run-stop specialist will be back to wreak havoc and is in line to be a centerpiece of the Nole defensive line.

Florida State reclaimed its No. 1 spot in the ‘23 transfer portal class after landing another top prospect. Four of the nation's top-10 transfers Fentrill Cyprus, Jahiem Bell, Jerimiah Byers, and Braden Fiske, will be wearing garnet and gold.

There is a lot of information to be distributed in terms of the 23-24 cycle so join in, talk about it, and scrimshaw your recruiting class predictions in the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #21.

Time to take Boots to Tallahassee on Wednesday. Im so happy. But at the Same time Im so Sad. My BEST FRIEND for the last 17 years is Leaving the House . My Anxiety Level is off the Charts pic.twitter.com/8MuWL97U5Z — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) January 2, 2023

All Sports

And if you haven’t heard of her, Ta’Niya Latson is the name to know in women’s basketball. Dropping 32 points on Georgia Tech, she has become one of the premiere players alongside a star-studded cast.

Another huge game for freshman phenom Ta'Niya Latson!



• 32 points (career high)

• 8 rebounds

• 4 assists@FSUWBB | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/7kvTkSFKA5 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 1, 2023

