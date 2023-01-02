Florida State football got a new addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Monday, earning a commitment from kicker Jake Weinberg.

Weinberg, the No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class according to Kohl’s Kicking, announced his pledge to play for the Seminoles in a social media post:

The kicker has made multiple appearances in Tallahassee, working out for the Florida State staff:

Some notes on Weinberg, via Kohl’s Kicking:

Weinberg recently competed at the 2022 Kohl’s Texas Winter Showcase Camp. He topped all kicking charts, scoring 14 points on field goals and 112.2 points on kickoffs. He won both the field goal competition and the kickoff competition at camp with a 63-yard field goal, and an 85-yard kickoff. Weinberg also competed at the 2022 Kohl’s Eastern Showcase Camp in May of 2022. He was excellent and once again displayed the top field goal ability in his class by hitting high clean rotating field goals. In January at the Underclassman Challenge, he scored an impressive 21 points, the top score for all athletes in attendance on field goals. He has developed excellent confidence in his ball/foot contact and the overall command of his body through the ball is the best in the 2024 class. Weinberg has all of the intangibles to be a day one starter at a Power Five school. His work ethic and talent are special!

He joins defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg, running back Kam Davis, wide receiver Camdon Frier, safety CJ Heard, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn, and safety Jordan Pride in Florida State’s Class of 24, which is currently ranked 4th nationally by the 247 Sports Composite List.