After an extended holiday break, the Seminole Wrap crew is back to cover a wide-range of Florida State Seminoles football topics that happened over the last few weeks.

What can Florida State take from their 35-32 win in Cheez-It Bowl over Oklahoma into next season? What attributed to some of the struggles? How will the potential transfer of running back Treshaun Ward impact the offense next season? How will the newest transfers into the program elevate the team next season? How important returning stars DL Fabian Lovett and DB Akeem Dent will be to 2023? And who would be the best fit to replace departing defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson?

Brian Pellerin. Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio cover all that and more in this week’s mega-episode of the Seminole Wrap podcast. The crew also shares their predictions for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff championship game at the end.

You can listen to the latest episode below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.