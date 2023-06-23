Welcome to the 7th edition of the Official #Tribe24 Recruiting Thread! The 89 jersey will, of course, be repped by Greg Carr in this thread. May you all have visions of Carr straight-up Mossing cornerbacks in the end zone.
Florida State currently holds 11 verbal commitments at this time. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (6) and Georgia (5) and have above a 50% blue-chip ratio in the class as of this writing. June 23 will be the final official visit weekend of the month, and FSU should receive some good news during the end of June and in the month of July.
Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.
Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a podcast channel called Everything Noles, which includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.
For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars
- Previous thread (comments are closed): Tribe 2024 ‘Crootin Thread #6
- FSU player tracker: Who is coming and going for 2023
- Current FSU Football Roster (via Seminoles.com and sortable by position)
- Want to contribute to FSU athletes? Sign up for the Seminoles Boosters right here.
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024
(click on names for links to commitment articles)
Class of 2024 commitments
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)
KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)
Transfer portal commitments
Potential transfer portal names to know
N/A
Transfer portal subtractions
DE Derrick McClendon - Colorado Buffaloes
LB/DB Brendan Gant - Colorado Buffaloes
OL Zane Herring - USF Bulls
OL/DL Antavious Woody - UAB Blazers
LB Stephen Dix - Marshall Thundering Herd
DB Omarion Cooper - Colorado Buffaloes
DL Bishop Thomas - Colorado Buffaloes
WR Mycah Pittman - Utah Utes
DB Travis Jay - Colorado Buffaloes
Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:
(5/17/23): Instant reaction: Keon Coleman is a Seminole!
(4/27/23): Who could be next to join FSU’s class?
(4/24/23): Spring Transfer Portal comings and goings for FSU
(4/23/23): Reviewing recent spring commitments
(2/15/23): Florida State of Recruiting: 10 recruits to know for Tribe24
(1/21/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing the latest FSU visitors
(1/20/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Breaking down new defensive players from #Tribe23
(1/19/23): Florida State of Recruiting: Discussing offensive newcomers from #Tribe23
Loading comments...