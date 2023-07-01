Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles had a quieter-than-expected month of June, but they kicked off July with some early fireworks. The staff landed a verbal commitment for Tribe 24 today, and it’s a blue-chip defensive lineman from the coveted DMV area.

D.D. Holmes is a 6’6”, 240 pound defensive lineman who plays for Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. He is currently ranked as the 274th best player in the nation by 247 Sports Composite (32nd best DL and 2nd best player in D.C.). Holmes chose the Seminoles over fellow finalists South Carolina Gamecocks, Maryland Terrapins, and Rutgers Scarlet Knights, as well as the Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines, among 16 total offers.

I had this to say about Holmes in the June 23 official visitors article:

“The most enigmatic prospect visiting this weekend, Holmes is a 6’6”, 240 pound defensive end prospect from Gonzaga High School in Washington, DC. He has already visited Maryland, Rutgers, and South Carolina this month and will be back on campus for the first time since he swung through in early April. I would think that Mike Locksley has prioritized him for the Terrapins.

Holmes says very little publicly about his recruitment and is also looking hard at UF and Michigan. He is a powerful edge rusher and uses his long stride and understanding of angles in pursuit of ball carriers, though he dives and tackles running backs by the legs a bit too often. His film shows that he has some solid technique already and can shed blocks fairly well, able to get pressure whether standing or keeping his hand on the ground pre-snap.”

It looks like Holmes will need to reshape his body when he gets into a strength and conditioning program (not uncommon for linemen), but he has all the makings of a solid contributor at the P5 level at worst, and a multi-year productive starter at best. Credit coach John Papuchis with this one. It will be interesting to see what Coach Storms does with him. It’s also nice to see FSU active in the DMV area again.

Check out Tomahawk Nation’s most recent Official Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread to interact with the Three Stars and for more information about FSU recruiting. This looks like the start of what could be a very productive recruiting month in July for Florida State.