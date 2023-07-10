Noles News: 55 days until FSU opens season vs. LSU

Recruiting

It’s a weekly occasion at this point for FSU commit Lawayne McCoy.



2024 wide receiver was a standout during pool play on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OyFnoHYxZM — Michael Yero (@MichaelYero) July 9, 2023

FSU has the No. 13 class in the country, with 15 total commits (1 five-star, 10 four-stars and four three-stars) averaging a 90.30 rating.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

We’re just 55 days out from FSU taking on LSU in Orlando to kickoff the 2023 college football season. DraftKings currently has the Tigers as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 55.5 points.

The sportsbook also currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and second to win the ACC Championship (+160, behind Clemson at +155).

It has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins, with +1800 odds to win the national championship and +165 to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.

Florida State Senior OFF Analyst Gabe Fertitta explaining why the PST uses down block footwork versus a 2i instead of gallop (Used vs 3 Tech) on a Deuce combo.



PSG needs to snap eyes inside once the 2i works outside to the PST. If PSG pins 2i and LB works over top, PST = U Out. pic.twitter.com/sjzJmaJFw6 — James Light (@JamesALight) July 9, 2023

Basketball

Florida State Seminoles basketball has announced the indefinite suspension of sophomore guard Chandler Jackson.

Florida State transfer Jeremiah Bembry is headed to West Virginia, he told me. The 6-6 point guard redshirted last season and will give the Mountaineers depth behind Kerr Kriisa this season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 9, 2023

Baseball

Florida State Seminoles sophomore pitcher Jackson Baumeister was selected with the 63rd overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in this year’s MLB Draft:

All Sports

Florida State Seminole athletics had 290 student-athletes named to the 2022-23 ACC Academic Honor Roll:

The Seminoles had 28 student-athletes who earned the honor at least four times in their career. Two members of that group in fifth-year athletes Valencia Myers (women’s basketball) and Madeleine McDonald (swimming and diving) have been selected to the ACC Academic Honor Roll five times in their FSU careers.

Congrats to former Noles Ahmed Muhumed and Kasey Knevelbaard for finishing 8th and 11th in the 5000m run at the USATF Championships #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/eTDdfP3ecR — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) July 10, 2023

What a great overall performance by @KjettrupF in his European Tour debut



After making the cut with back-to-back rounds of even-par, Freddie shot a combined 7-under par (65-68) over the weekend to place T24.



Congratulations, Freddie! #gonoles | @DPWorldTour | #MIH23 pic.twitter.com/GZWYg4XWRW — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 10, 2023

Florida State University Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Lea Nienhaus has been named a 2023 Camille Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation: