Football:

KJ Kirkland is not a bad choice if you’re trying to predict FSU’s most impactful true freshman this fall:

Part of a conference-by-conference look at true freshmen expected to make immediate contributions.



Based on intel from team sources, here are 10 ACC true freshmen in position to be factors this season: https://t.co/a3gxB7LI2W pic.twitter.com/l5HrDR5Afa — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 10, 2023

Walter Jones, Tra Thomas, Alex Barron, Roderick Johnson? Picking the four best offensive tackles in FSU history is no easy feat.

Cover 3’s Summer school series continued with a couple of familiar faces previewing Florida State.

How long do you think you could last in the Tour of Duty?

In non-FSU related news Pat Fitzgerald has been fired from Northwestern:

Sources: Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 10, 2023

Recruiting:

With a strong senior season it’s a chance that four-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek could find his way into composite five-star status.

Florida State commit Luke Kromenhoek (No. 27) showed arguably the highest upside of any quarterback at the Elite 11 Finals. The 6-foot-3.5, 195-pounder has a big arm with the ability to drive throws 30 to 40 yards on a line. He pairs the strong arm with above average athleticism and mobility. Kromenhoek was a first year starter as a junior at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine and could push for a fifth star with further growth on Friday nights as a senior.

Only one prospect rose further than four-star WR Elijah Moore commit who went from unranked to No.108 in On3’s 300.

Other Sports:

Good luck this morning to Alice Hodge:

See you tomorrow ☀️ @PinehurstResort



Alice Hodge will tee off at 8:10am ET tomorrow morning in the 121st Women’s North & South Amateur ⛳️



Click the link ⬇️ to access tee times, live scoring, and Championship information.https://t.co/lknDPBeuCz



Good luck, Alice! #gonoles pic.twitter.com/9Mlov4ngYs — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 10, 2023

Gray Allbright will tee off this afternoon:

Dallas, TX



Gray Albright is set to compete in the fourth event of the @eliteamseries at the TMGA Amateur at Brook Hollow Golf Club ⛳️



Gray tees off Tuesday afternoon at 1:50pm ET. Good luck, Gray!



Live scoring https://t.co/KjIMFwXFvQ#gonoles | @TransMissGolf pic.twitter.com/fi91gwkPrF — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 10, 2023

The Seminoles spent some time in our nation’s capital: