Football:
KJ Kirkland is not a bad choice if you’re trying to predict FSU’s most impactful true freshman this fall:
Part of a conference-by-conference look at true freshmen expected to make immediate contributions.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 10, 2023
Based on intel from team sources, here are 10 ACC true freshmen in position to be factors this season: https://t.co/a3gxB7LI2W pic.twitter.com/l5HrDR5Afa
Walter Jones, Tra Thomas, Alex Barron, Roderick Johnson? Picking the four best offensive tackles in FSU history is no easy feat.
Cover 3’s Summer school series continued with a couple of familiar faces previewing Florida State.
How long do you think you could last in the Tour of Duty?
In non-FSU related news Pat Fitzgerald has been fired from Northwestern:
Sources: Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 10, 2023
Recruiting:
With a strong senior season it’s a chance that four-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek could find his way into composite five-star status.
Florida State commit Luke Kromenhoek (No. 27) showed arguably the highest upside of any quarterback at the Elite 11 Finals. The 6-foot-3.5, 195-pounder has a big arm with the ability to drive throws 30 to 40 yards on a line. He pairs the strong arm with above average athleticism and mobility. Kromenhoek was a first year starter as a junior at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine and could push for a fifth star with further growth on Friday nights as a senior.
Only one prospect rose further than four-star WR Elijah Moore commit who went from unranked to No.108 in On3’s 300.
Other Sports:
Good luck this morning to Alice Hodge:
See you tomorrow ☀️ @PinehurstResort— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 10, 2023
Alice Hodge will tee off at 8:10am ET tomorrow morning in the 121st Women’s North & South Amateur ⛳️
Click the link ⬇️ to access tee times, live scoring, and Championship information.https://t.co/lknDPBeuCz
Good luck, Alice! #gonoles pic.twitter.com/9Mlov4ngYs
Gray Allbright will tee off this afternoon:
Dallas, TX— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 10, 2023
Gray Albright is set to compete in the fourth event of the @eliteamseries at the TMGA Amateur at Brook Hollow Golf Club ⛳️
Gray tees off Tuesday afternoon at 1:50pm ET. Good luck, Gray!
Live scoring https://t.co/KjIMFwXFvQ#gonoles | @TransMissGolf pic.twitter.com/fi91gwkPrF
The Seminoles spent some time in our nation’s capital:
The ACC Unity Tour continues— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) July 10, 2023
Our student-athletes and administrators enjoyed a guided White House and U.S. Capitol Tour.
And there’s more learning and sightseeing to come! pic.twitter.com/OlImAloRtS
