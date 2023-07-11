 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: Which true freshman will make the biggest impact in 2023?

Four-star QB commit Luke Kromenhoek receives another ratings bump.

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Football:

KJ Kirkland is not a bad choice if you’re trying to predict FSU’s most impactful true freshman this fall:

Walter Jones, Tra Thomas, Alex Barron, Roderick Johnson? Picking the four best offensive tackles in FSU history is no easy feat.

Cover 3’s Summer school series continued with a couple of familiar faces previewing Florida State.

How long do you think you could last in the Tour of Duty?

In non-FSU related news Pat Fitzgerald has been fired from Northwestern:

Recruiting:

With a strong senior season it’s a chance that four-star QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek could find his way into composite five-star status.

Florida State commit Luke Kromenhoek (No. 27) showed arguably the highest upside of any quarterback at the Elite 11 Finals. The 6-foot-3.5, 195-pounder has a big arm with the ability to drive throws 30 to 40 yards on a line. He pairs the strong arm with above average athleticism and mobility. Kromenhoek was a first year starter as a junior at Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine and could push for a fifth star with further growth on Friday nights as a senior.

Only one prospect rose further than four-star WR Elijah Moore commit who went from unranked to No.108 in On3’s 300.

Other Sports:

Good luck this morning to Alice Hodge:

Gray Allbright will tee off this afternoon:

The Seminoles spent some time in our nation’s capital:

