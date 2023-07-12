Noles News: FSU takes over ACC Network today

The big event today — Florida State is taking over the ACC Network all Wednesday — meaning the action is already underway, so hopefully you haven’t missed out on too much excitement.
The full schedule for the day:
- 12 a.m.: FSU football spring game
- 2 a.m.: FSU volleyball vs. Miami
- 4 a.m.: FSU baseball vs. Wake Forest
- 7 a.m.: FSU football vs. Oklahoma
- 10 a.m.: FSU basketball vs. Miami
- 12 p.m.: FSU soccer vs. North Carolina
- 2 p.m.: FSU football vs. LSU
- 5 p.m.: FSU softball vs. Tennessee
- 7 p.m.: FSU football vs. Florida
- 10 p.m.: FSU softball vs. Duke
Recruiting
Could offensive lineman Tye Hylton be the next player to join Florida State’s 2024 recruiting class?
Here’s what Tomahawk Nation’s NoleThruandThru had to say ahead of Hylton’s visit to Tallahassee last month:
I view Hylton in a similar way as I viewed Andre’ Otto last cycle: a developmental, under-the-radar lineman who won’t wow you in the same way a guy like Jonathan Daniels will, but a prospect with solid fundamentals, a good frame, and an attitude to improve and soak up coaching. He could play a couple different positions along the offensive line. OC Alex Atkins tends to target a guy like this every recruiting cycle, and it will be interesting to see how high FSU prioritizes Hylton after missing out on a couple of wanted prospects.
Confidence level: Medium. If FSU pushes for him and gives him the green light, this will be a true in-state battle with Florida and I’d put it around 50/50. If not, he’ll be a Gator unless someone else can sneak him away.
You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.
Florida State 2024 recruiting class
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)
TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)
KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)
Football
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which looks for “exceptional leadership on and off the football field.”
Travis, an active member of the Tallahassee and Florida State University communities, led the ACC and was third nationally with 8.35 yards per play in 2022.
After logging 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns, 417 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown last season, he enters the year as a presumed Heisman Trophy candidate — according to DraftKings, he has the fourth-highest odds (+1400) to bring home the stiff-armed trophy, behind USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (+550), Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (+1200) and LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (+1200).
Basketball
Baseball
Pitcher Carson Montgomery is the latest Florida State Seminoles baseball player to hear his named called in the MLB Draft, selected in Round 11 (No. 341) by the San Diego Padres:
You can keep up with all the latest off-season movements and shakings in our Florida State baseball off-season news thread.
All Sports
Florida State has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class, with nine new members set to be inducted.
The honorees include: Ricardo Chambers (Track & Field, 2005-2007), Pedro Grifol (Baseball, 1989-91), Rodney Hudson (Football, 2007-10), Leslie Malerich (Softball, 1999-02), Tiffany McCarty (Soccer, 2008-12), Eduardo Perez (Baseball, 1989-91), Kelly Rowland (Soccer, 2003-06), Sue Semrau (Coaches and Admin, 1998-2020) and Dr. Frances Cannon (Moore-Stone Award).
Florida State University Assistant Professor of Physics Kevin Fossez has been awarded a 2023 Faculty Early Career Development Award, “one of the most prestigious awards available to early career faculty members,” for his work investigating how to better predict properties of new combinations of protons and neutrons at the limits of nuclear stability:
Fossez’s work on exotic nuclei is key to understanding the ways in which subatomic matter organizes itself, which could lead to unexpected applications in the future such as a greater understanding of unique astrophysical objects like supernovae and neutron stars, and more specific theories on the composition and variations in stability of atomic nuclei that make up the matter of the world around us.
“If you use an atomic microscope to look very closely at ordinary matter, like a chair, you will see an astronomical number of small spheres called atoms, each made of a tiny nucleus surrounded by electrons. Inside the nucleus, you will find protons and neutrons, and inside those particles are some strange things,” Fossez said. “The question is: which combinations of protons and neutrons gives you a nucleus that does not break apart? That’s what my work aims to investigate so we can better understand the universe’s total molecular design.”
Fossez, who also teaches nuclear theory, joined FSU’s Department of Physics in 2021. He earned a doctorate from Université de Caen Normandie, in France, in 2014, following which he spent four years working as a research associate at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory at Michigan State University. Starting in 2019, Fossez served as a Theory Fellow at the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in Michigan and Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois as part of the facility’s Theory Alliance — a coalition of scientists from universities and national laboratories who seek to foster advancements in theory related to diverse areas of experimental nuclear physics.
Fossez has written 19 peer-reviewed publications. He currently serves as bridge faculty for the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams Theory Alliance, a coalition of scientists from universities and national laboratories who seek to foster advancements in theory related to diverse areas of FRIB science. Bridge faculty are on staff at their home institutions while contributing to the scientific program at FRIB.
