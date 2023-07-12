Noles News: FSU takes over ACC Network today

The big event today — Florida State is taking over the ACC Network all Wednesday — meaning the action is already underway, so hopefully you haven’t missed out on too much excitement.

The full schedule for the day:

12 a.m.: FSU football spring game

2 a.m.: FSU volleyball vs. Miami

4 a.m.: FSU baseball vs. Wake Forest

7 a.m.: FSU football vs. Oklahoma

10 a.m.: FSU basketball vs. Miami

12 p.m.: FSU soccer vs. North Carolina

2 p.m.: FSU football vs. LSU

5 p.m.: FSU softball vs. Tennessee

7 p.m.: FSU football vs. Florida

10 p.m.: FSU softball vs. Duke

It’s a



Watch the @accnetwork on Wednesday to see some of our best games from the 2022-23 year. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/3NY1FLlEDN — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) July 11, 2023

Recruiting

Could offensive lineman Tye Hylton be the next player to join Florida State’s 2024 recruiting class?

College announcement coming on the 14th !! #AGTG — Tye Hylton (@tye_hylton) July 11, 2023

Here’s what Tomahawk Nation’s NoleThruandThru had to say ahead of Hylton’s visit to Tallahassee last month:

I view Hylton in a similar way as I viewed Andre’ Otto last cycle: a developmental, under-the-radar lineman who won’t wow you in the same way a guy like Jonathan Daniels will, but a prospect with solid fundamentals, a good frame, and an attitude to improve and soak up coaching. He could play a couple different positions along the offensive line. OC Alex Atkins tends to target a guy like this every recruiting cycle, and it will be interesting to see how high FSU prioritizes Hylton after missing out on a couple of wanted prospects. Confidence level: Medium. If FSU pushes for him and gives him the green light, this will be a true in-state battle with Florida and I’d put it around 50/50. If not, he’ll be a Gator unless someone else can sneak him away.

"He showed the highest upside of anyone we saw at the Elite 11 Finals"



Dir of Scouting & Rankings @CharlesPower on QB Luke Kromenhoek's ranking bumphttps://t.co/2OYAx9Dn0x pic.twitter.com/9REUmjN4Vj — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) July 11, 2023

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which looks for “exceptional leadership on and off the football field.”

Travis, an active member of the Tallahassee and Florida State University communities, led the ACC and was third nationally with 8.35 yards per play in 2022.

After logging 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns, 417 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown last season, he enters the year as a presumed Heisman Trophy candidate — according to DraftKings, he has the fourth-highest odds (+1400) to bring home the stiff-armed trophy, behind USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (+550), Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (+1200) and LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (+1200).

➡️FSU OC/OL Coach Alex Atkins shares FSU Gap Scheme plays and variations / including screens and run action passes off of their gap schemes.



He shares how/why they focused on using the gap scheme & its advantages against modern defensive techniques.



https://t.co/kQWJIz7ZSI pic.twitter.com/qlmIsBkg5m — Coach Johnny Croyle (@CoachCroyle) July 11, 2023

Basketball

Baseball

Pitcher Carson Montgomery is the latest Florida State Seminoles baseball player to hear his named called in the MLB Draft, selected in Round 11 (No. 341) by the San Diego Padres:

All Sports

Florida State has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class, with nine new members set to be inducted.

The honorees include: Ricardo Chambers (Track & Field, 2005-2007), Pedro Grifol (Baseball, 1989-91), Rodney Hudson (Football, 2007-10), Leslie Malerich (Softball, 1999-02), Tiffany McCarty (Soccer, 2008-12), Eduardo Perez (Baseball, 1989-91), Kelly Rowland (Soccer, 2003-06), Sue Semrau (Coaches and Admin, 1998-2020) and Dr. Frances Cannon (Moore-Stone Award).

Two-time All-ACC player and a Tally native.



Junior middle blocker Khori Louis is primed for the in Year 3️⃣#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/TnDCMhi8wD — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) July 11, 2023

Views from @tawastgolf



As round ☝️ of the European Ladies’ Team Championship comes to a close, England is in fifth place at 6-under par.@LottieWoad led Team England with a bogey-free 4-under par 68 in Tuesday’s round #gonoles | @EGA_golf pic.twitter.com/o7UFjbggTX — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) July 11, 2023

Great on and off the course! True student athletes! Go Noles! https://t.co/n3XLOLZWK5 — Amy Bond (@CoachBondFSU) July 11, 2023

We're delighted to announce the first 9 players of both European teams ahead of the Bonallack and Patsy Hankins Trophy matches!



The teams, both to be joined by 3 more selections after the European Team Championships, will take on Asia-Pacific in Spain from 3 to 5 August pic.twitter.com/KvYyLJNXaL — European Golf Association (@EGA_golf) July 11, 2023

