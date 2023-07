Welcome to the 9th edition of the Official #Tribe24 Recruiting Thread! The 85 jersey has had some very nice names attached to it, and all due respect to Lonnie Johnson and Pat Carter, but Andre Wadsworth simply cannot be topped for this number. Trench monster!

Florida State currently holds 16 verbal commitments. The Seminoles are well-represented in Florida (8) and Georgia (5) and have above a 50% blue-chip ratio in the class as of this writing. The month of July is shaping up to be one to remember on the trail for FSU.

Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2024

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal commitments

Potential transfer portal names to know

N/A

Transfer portal subtractions

DE Derrick McClendon - Colorado Buffaloes

LB/DB Brendan Gant - Colorado Buffaloes

OL Zane Herring - USF Bulls

OL/DL Antavious Woody - UAB Blazers

LB Stephen Dix - Marshall Thundering Herd

DB Omarion Cooper - Colorado Buffaloes

DL Bishop Thomas - Colorado Buffaloes

WR Mycah Pittman - Utah Utes

DB Travis Jay - Colorado Buffaloes

