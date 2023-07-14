Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles landed another verbal commitment for Tribe24 today. Somewhere Alex Atkins is smiling, as he has another new addition to his offensive line corps.

Tye Hylton is an offensive lineman who plays for Oviedo High School. He is currently ranked 954th nationally by 247 Sports Composite (72nd best offensive tackle and 130th best player in Florida). Despite his low ranking, Hylton holds some significant P5 offers, as teams value his versatility and ceiling.

Hylton chose the Seminoles over a dozen other offers from the likes of the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, and Penn State Nittany Lions (his other three finalists), Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Pittsburgh Panthers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Texas A&M Aggies, UCF Golden Knights, and USF Bulls.

I had this to say about Hylton in the June 23rd official visitor article:

I view Hylton in a similar way as I viewed Christopher Andre’ Otto last cycle. He’s a developmental, under-the-radar lineman who won’t wow you in the same way a guy like Jonathan Daniels will, but a prospect with solid fundamentals, a good frame, and an attitude to improve and soak up coaching. He could play a couple different positions along the offensive line. OC Alex Atkins tends to target a guy like this every recruiting cycle.

Check out Tomahawk Nation’s most recent Official Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread to interact with the Three Stars and for more information about FSU recruiting.