Oh, y’all thought the fireworks might be over?

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have landed another verbal commitment for Tribe24 as they make July the gift that keeps on giving on the recruiting trail. FSU didn’t have to go far for its most recent addition, pulling in a local blue-chip athlete who has been a regular on FSU’s campus.

We On Fries



Greatness has no expiration date! You can’t catch me and you can’t tackle him!



We Know Our Role! @Kam_Davis24 @CoachYACJohnson pic.twitter.com/V39Epc9ylu — Micahi Danzy (@Micahi_Danzy) July 15, 2023

Micahi Danzy is a 6’0”, 170 pound 4-star athlete who plays for the Florida State University School in Tallahassee. He is currently ranked 191st nationally by the 247 Sports Composite (13th best ATH and 28th best player in FL). Danzy chose the Seminoles over 20+ offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Cincinnati Bearcats, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Danzy is a highly sought-after stud who plays on both sides of the ball for his high school squad, primarily doubling as a running back and a safety. He’ll be in the offensive backfield in Tallahassee. I said this about Danzy in the June 23rd visitor preview article:

Danzy is a local blue-chip who (stop me if you’ve heard this before) is a bona fide standout in track, boasting a recent 46.02 personal record in the 400m dash at a national competition to go alongside his district championship in the long jump (21-2) as a sophomore. He was offered track scholarships by LSU and Auburn and will likely play football and compete in track in college.

Last season, he racked up 1,809 yards (averaging 9.5 yards per carry!) and 17 touchdowns as the primary run game option for the Florida State University School.

FSU is very high on Danzy and views him as an ideal complement to stud RB commitment Kam Davis. He will need to add more weight and strength but has the frame to do so. Danzy is also an experienced kick and punt returner for his school.

