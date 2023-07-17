Noles News: 3 days, 3 new commits for FSU

Recruiting
Florida State Seminoles football picked up three commitments over the weekend, landing four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels, three-star offensive lineman Tye Hylton and four-star running back Micahi Danzy in successive days.
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Florida State now has the No. 11 class in college football with 18 commits, an average rating of 90.57, and a class score of 249.60. They sit behind the Oregon Ducks at No. 10 (average rating: 90.54, class score: 251.69, 20 commits) and ahead of the Clemson Tigers at No. 12 (average rating: 91.09, class score: 245.67, 16 commits).
You can catch up on all the latest Florida State football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in the latest edition of our recruiting thread.
Florida State Football: 2024 commitments
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)
WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)
TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)
LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)
KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)
Football
We’re just 48 days from FSU taking on LSU in Orlando to open the season. DraftKings currently has the Tigers as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 55.5 points.
The sportsbook also currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and second to win the ACC Championship (+160, behind Clemson at +155).
It has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins, with +1800 odds to win the national championship and +165 to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.
Basketball
FSU women’s basketball will head to Greece and Croatia from Aug. 5-15 as part of a 2023 international tour:
It will be FSU’s first summer trip overseas since traveling to Spain and Italy in 2017.
The 10-day trip will span several destinations including Athens, Poros, Hydra, Aegina, Dubrovnik and more picturesque islands in both countries. It will offer a chance for a team that includes six talented newcomers combined with six returnees, to bond at some of the world’s most beautiful areas.
“Participating in an International Tour is one of the highlights for our student-athletes,” Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “We are really looking forward to our trip to Greece and Croatia in August. Florida State Athletics is committed to making the experience of our student-athletes second to none and this trip plays a major part in that mission.”
On Aug. 8, the Seminoles will scrimmage against the Canadian All-Star Team in Athens. FSU will also face Team Croatia in Dubrovnik on Aug. 12.
Baseball
#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Parker Messick was feeling it today setting a new career high with 10 strikeouts in his best start to date for the (High-A) @LCCaptains in their 2-to-1 win over Dayton!— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 16, 2023
Line - 5.1(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 2BB 10SO (88 Pitches 54 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/AxfZw4edlJ
Dumped into the seats. pic.twitter.com/In85u3gISZ— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 16, 2023
All Sports
Former Florida State men’s golf All-American Vincent Norrman earned his first PGA TOUR win at the Barbasol Championship, becoming the 11th former FSU golfer to earn a PGA TOUR win:
Norrman, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, who attended Florida State in 2020-21, defeated Nathan Kimsey in the first sudden-death playoff hole on the 18th after recording a tap-in par. Norrman had a difficult chip with an awkward lie 37 yards out that was executed to perfection, falling just a few feet from the hole.
“I don’t think I can process this for a while,” Norrman told the GOLF Channel broadcast afterward. “I’m lost for words. It’s amazing.
“I don’t think I’ve dreamt this big yet honestly. It’s amazing. I’m so happy for what Georgia Southwestern and Florida State have done for me. I can’t wait to go back to Tallahassee to celebrate.”
Norrman lives in Tallahassee and uses Florida State’s Seminole Legacy Golf Club as his home course.
Norrman finished at 22-under heading into the playoff hole. He held a one-stroke lead as he approached the final 18th hole in regulation play, hitting each of his first 17 fairways off the tee.
Despite having difficulty on his final hole, he needed a clutch bogey putt to head into the clubhouse tied for the lead and eligible for a playoff. He delivered in dramatic fashion, with his putt rattling around the hole before going in.
Norrman joins Brooks Koepka among Seminoles with professional wins this year, as Koepka took home his fifth career major at the PGA Championship held at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y.
He wasn’t the only FSU golfer to win this past weekend — Florida State sophomore Mirabel Ting carded a 72 in the final round, finished with a 210 total, and won the championship of the Vietnam Ladies Amateur Open:
She carded scores of 73-65-72 for a 6 under par total of 206. Ting won the championship by a massive eight-stroke margin. She trailed the leader by one stroke following her first round score of 73, and finished the event with a combined score of 137 in the final two rounds of play.
Ting’s second round total of 65 included one eagle and six birdies.
“If it wasn’t without everyone’s support — dad, mum, grandpa, FSU and friends — I would not have been able to grab this championship today,” said Ting, ”I’d especially like to thank my country (Malaysia), close friends, and my kind of older sister for all the talks. It’s been a rollercoaster, but totally worth it.”
Ting, who earned All-American Second-Team Honors from the WGCA as a freshman at Augusta University in 2023, will join the Seminole Women’s Golf Team this fall and play golf for Head Coach Amy Bond and her coaching staff. Ting was named as the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, to the Southland Conference Championship Team, and led the Jaguars to a fifth place finish at the NCAA Athens Regional. The fifth place regional finish vaulted the program into the NCAA Championship Finals for the first time in program history.
Loading comments...