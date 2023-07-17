Noles News: 3 days, 3 new commits for FSU

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football picked up three commitments over the weekend, landing four-star offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels, three-star offensive lineman Tye Hylton and four-star running back Micahi Danzy in successive days.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Florida State now has the No. 11 class in college football with 18 commits, an average rating of 90.57, and a class score of 249.60. They sit behind the Oregon Ducks at No. 10 (average rating: 90.54, class score: 251.69, 20 commits) and ahead of the Clemson Tigers at No. 12 (average rating: 91.09, class score: 245.67, 16 commits).

Florida State Football: 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Tawaski “TJ” Abrams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Rydarrius “Red” Morgan (AL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

We’re just 48 days from FSU taking on LSU in Orlando to open the season. DraftKings currently has the Tigers as 2.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 55.5 points.

The sportsbook also currently has FSU with the 7th-best odds to win the 2023 national championship and second to win the ACC Championship (+160, behind Clemson at +155).

It has Florida State’s win total set at 10 wins, with +1800 odds to win the national championship and +165 to win the ACC Championship. Meanwhile, ESPN’s SP+ rankings have the Seminoles ranked No. 10, with the No. 19 offense and No. 14 defense — additionally, its simulations project the Seminoles’ average record as 9.3-6.4. Its FPI rankings, which have Florida State at No. 14, give FSU a 0.3% chance at winning the national championship (1.1% of making it), a 4.4% chance at making the playoffs, a 98.5% chance of reaching six wins, and a predicted finish of 8.7 - 3.5.

FSU women’s basketball will head to Greece and Croatia from Aug. 5-15 as part of a 2023 international tour:

It will be FSU’s first summer trip overseas since traveling to Spain and Italy in 2017. The 10-day trip will span several destinations including Athens, Poros, Hydra, Aegina, Dubrovnik and more picturesque islands in both countries. It will offer a chance for a team that includes six talented newcomers combined with six returnees, to bond at some of the world’s most beautiful areas. “Participating in an International Tour is one of the highlights for our student-athletes,” Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “We are really looking forward to our trip to Greece and Croatia in August. Florida State Athletics is committed to making the experience of our student-athletes second to none and this trip plays a major part in that mission.” On Aug. 8, the Seminoles will scrimmage against the Canadian All-Star Team in Athens. FSU will also face Team Croatia in Dubrovnik on Aug. 12.

Former Florida State men’s golf All-American Vincent Norrman earned his first PGA TOUR win at the Barbasol Championship, becoming the 11th former FSU golfer to earn a PGA TOUR win:

Norrman, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, who attended Florida State in 2020-21, defeated Nathan Kimsey in the first sudden-death playoff hole on the 18th after recording a tap-in par. Norrman had a difficult chip with an awkward lie 37 yards out that was executed to perfection, falling just a few feet from the hole. “I don’t think I can process this for a while,” Norrman told the GOLF Channel broadcast afterward. “I’m lost for words. It’s amazing. “I don’t think I’ve dreamt this big yet honestly. It’s amazing. I’m so happy for what Georgia Southwestern and Florida State have done for me. I can’t wait to go back to Tallahassee to celebrate.” Norrman lives in Tallahassee and uses Florida State’s Seminole Legacy Golf Club as his home course. Norrman finished at 22-under heading into the playoff hole. He held a one-stroke lead as he approached the final 18th hole in regulation play, hitting each of his first 17 fairways off the tee. Despite having difficulty on his final hole, he needed a clutch bogey putt to head into the clubhouse tied for the lead and eligible for a playoff. He delivered in dramatic fashion, with his putt rattling around the hole before going in. Norrman joins Brooks Koepka among Seminoles with professional wins this year, as Koepka took home his fifth career major at the PGA Championship held at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y.

He wasn’t the only FSU golfer to win this past weekend — Florida State sophomore Mirabel Ting carded a 72 in the final round, finished with a 210 total, and won the championship of the Vietnam Ladies Amateur Open: