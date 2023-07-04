Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles continue to add blue-chip recruits to #Tribe24, landing yet another verbal commitment today. This time, it’s wide receiver Elijah Moore who spurned the Ohio State Buckeyes for Tallahassee.

Moore is a 6’4, 190 pound wide receiver who plays for Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. He’s currently ranked as the 432nd best player in the nation (64th best WR and 11th best player in MD). I feel he’s extremely underrated and should easily be a top 250 player nationally, particularly after a few recent standout camp circuit performances.

Moore chose the Seminoles over fellow finalist (and longtime leader) Ohio State, and also held another 20 offers from the likes of the Florida Gators, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Wisconsin Badgers.

This is, quite frankly, a surprising outcome in Moore’s recruitment. When Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes want a wide receiver, they rarely miss. OSU led for the majority of Moore’s recruitment and after his official visit to Columbus on June 2, many thought it was inevitable he’d end up in scarlet and gray (myself included).

Mike Norvell, Ron Dugans, and area recruiter John Papuchis had other plans. Moore was blown away on his official visit to Tallahassee, openly admitting that the Seminoles had overtaken the Buckeyes. Things became public today with Moore’s announcement, notching a significant win on the trail for the FSU staff in a once-fertile recruiting area for the ‘Noles.

Moore is every bit of 6’4 and 190 pounds. He has the body control and strong hands to make difficult catches look routine, and he shows good awareness on how to high point the ball and use his body to shield defenders. You can see him using his basketball background when going up for contested catches, and he aggressively fights for the ball in every situation. He isn’t the fastest target, but his catch radius is huge, and he’s proven his talent on the camp circuit this summer. I fully expect him to rise in the rankings.

