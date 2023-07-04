More fireworks today, as Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles landed another verbal commitment for Tribe 24. This has been a day to remember on the recruiting trail, as Rydarrius “Red” Morgan has pledged his services to FSU in an announcement on an Instagram Live.

Morgan is a 6’0, 175 pound defensive back who plays for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. He’s currently ranked as the 545th-best player in the nation (53rd-best safety and 28th-best player in Alabama) and is teammates with five-star wide receiver target Cam Coleman, who committed to the Texas A&M Aggies earlier today.

Morgan chose the Seminoles over 20 other offers from the likes of Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas A&M Aggies. It’s worth noting that Morgan hasn’t taken an official visit to Auburn yet, and I think that’ll very likely happen. If so, he could be a flip candidate, and FSU will have to fight hard to keep him in the fold.

Morgan is a hard-hitting defender who displays sure tackling and good instincts. He has good range and closing speed when sprinting to the ball carrier or targeted wideout, and is perhaps at his best in run support when he moves into the box. I would peg Morgan as a candidate to contribute early on special teams, particularly kickoffs. He’s a favorite of defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and the staff likes him at safety.

