Football:

Honestly, I would have FSU ranked higher even on this lofty list. In my opinion only Ohio State has a better duo than Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman:

Top 10 Receiving Corps in College Football, per @MaxChadwickCFB pic.twitter.com/Z27xREE6rp — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 6, 2023

Another ‘Nole at the top of a preseason draft board:

1. Trey Benson, FSU

10. MarShawn Lloyd, USC@TampaBayTre ranks his top 10 RBs for the 2024 NFL Draft⬇️https://t.co/HIk6LpEQqO — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 5, 2023

Mike Norvell made a major jump in the coach rankings; ranking 3rd in the ACC and 19th overall.

Mike Norvell (19 overall): It was not long ago that folks were drumming up hot seat talk about Norvell. He managed just eight wins over his first two seasons, and the Noles’ 2021 outing was marred by a loss to FCS Jacksonville State. It is hard to blame fans for losing some patience. So Norvell made a huge statement — and probably saved his job — by winning 10 games last season, falling just short of downing perennial challenger Clemson. Based on that strong showing, and a roster teeming with returning talent, folks around FSU are talking College Football Playoff. Crazy how quick things change in college football. Last year: 9 in the ACC

Recruiting:

FSU’s 2024 recruiting class could get more good news next Friday as three priority targets to announce their commitments.

Four-star OT Jonathan Daniels

Four-star RB Micahi Danzy

Three-star DB Kevin Levy

Other Sports:

FSU Soccer continues to load up on talent:

BOOM



Noles pick up a huge transfer addition in Leah Pais



https://t.co/UZL5WExx7a#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/r4rxrljwg8 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) July 5, 2023

FSU Baseball has a new pitching coach.

Alumni:

Danny Kanell was back on campus yesterday with his daughter:

Giving my youngest a tour of the old stomping grounds and she says “Oh that’s cool. How much did you have to pay for that?” pic.twitter.com/r2fdKOHkNX — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) July 6, 2023

Jonas Blixt was on fire yesterday at the JD Classic: