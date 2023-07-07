 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recuiting news: Ohio State, Georgia, FSU? Who has the best WR group?

#Tribe24 continues to heat up.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Louisville Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Football:

Honestly, I would have FSU ranked higher even on this lofty list. In my opinion only Ohio State has a better duo than Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman:

Another ‘Nole at the top of a preseason draft board:

Mike Norvell made a major jump in the coach rankings; ranking 3rd in the ACC and 19th overall.

Mike Norvell (19 overall): It was not long ago that folks were drumming up hot seat talk about Norvell. He managed just eight wins over his first two seasons, and the Noles’ 2021 outing was marred by a loss to FCS Jacksonville State. It is hard to blame fans for losing some patience. So Norvell made a huge statement — and probably saved his job — by winning 10 games last season, falling just short of downing perennial challenger Clemson. Based on that strong showing, and a roster teeming with returning talent, folks around FSU are talking College Football Playoff. Crazy how quick things change in college football. Last year: 9 in the ACC

Recruiting:

FSU’s 2024 recruiting class could get more good news next Friday as three priority targets to announce their commitments.

Four-star OT Jonathan Daniels

Four-star RB Micahi Danzy

Three-star DB Kevin Levy

Other Sports:

FSU Soccer continues to load up on talent:

FSU Baseball has a new pitching coach.

Alumni:

Danny Kanell was back on campus yesterday with his daughter:

Jonas Blixt was on fire yesterday at the JD Classic:

