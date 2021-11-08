Florida State Soccer: Seminoles earn the top overall seed for NCAA Tournament

Florida State soccer’s ACC Championship has paid off in a big way. Today, the Seminoles were announced as the top overall seed for the NCAA Soccer Tournament.

On Sunday, the Seminoles topped then #1 Virginia 1-0 to secure their second straight ACC Championship and their eight title in the last 11 years. Clara Robbins’ perfectly placed strike in the first half was good enough for an FSU win as goalkeeper Cristina Roque produced a shutout.

FSU is 16-1-2 on the season. They’re yet to fall at home as they’re 8-0-1 at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The ‘Noles have produced nine shutouts in 19 games.

The Seminoles will host South Alabama in round one. South Alabama, the Sun Belt Conference Champs, are 12-4-3. They would face either Texas or SMU in round two if they advanced. All potential matches ahead of the College Cup will be hosted at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Dates and times are yet to be announced.