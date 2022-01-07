Jaelin Howell wins the MAC Hermann trophy for the second straight year

Former Florida State Midfielder Jaelin Howell has won the MAC Hermann trophy for the second straight year. The Hermann trophy is awarded annually to the best player in collegiate soccer. The other two finalists for the Hermann trophy were midfielder Mikayla Colohan from Brigham Young University and forward Kelsey Turnbow from Santa Clara University. All three finalists led their respective teams to the 2021 College Cup.

Howell is the second player from Florida State to win the Hermann trophy. In 2007 Mami Yamaguchi became the first Seminole to win the Hermann trophy. In 2014 Dagný Brynjarsdóttir of Florida State was the runner-up.

Last month Howell was selected second overall in the NWSL draft by Racing Louisville.

Howell is one of the most highly decorated players in the history of Florida State soccer. Among her many honors, Howell is a two-time United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American (2020-2021). She was the ACC Midfielder of the Year twice (2020-2021) as well as making the All-ACC First Team three times (2019, 2020 & 2021). Of course, Howell is also a two-time NCAA Tournament Champion (2018, 2021).

Howell has left quite a legacy in Tallahassee.