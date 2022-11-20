FSU soccer vs. Pitt: NCAA Tournament how to watch, game thread, notes

No. 1 seed Florida State is set for the next step in its national title defense, taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Sweet 16.

FSU is coming off a 4-1 win against LSU which saw the Seminoles’ offense burst to life in the second half.

From our Prince Akeem Joeffer:

Florida State got off to a bit of a slow start in the game. The Noles were the team applying most of the pressure early but LSU’s modified low block defense was frustrating them. Also, FSU was struggling to connect passes early especially in the final third. LSU’s early goal was a bit against the run of play but it was an impressive bit of soccer from the visitors. The Noles were able to strike back fairly quickly and that was key. There wasn’t enough time for FSU to feel any negative pressure before they secured the equalizer. Overall, the Seminoles were able to play the game that they want to play. The Noles had the lion’s share of possession but were also able to take shots down the field with longer passes. There will be quick turnaround before the Sweet 16 game on Sunday but Florida State is heading into that game with good momentum.

Florida State beat the Panthers in a matchup earlier this season, a 1-0 thriller that set the Seminoles back on course after two losses in three games.

Pitt, a No. 4 seed, advanced to the Sweet 16 after beating Georgetown 2-1 and Buffalo 1-0 in the second and first rounds, respectively.

Florida State vs. Pitt is set for a 5 p.m. start, with the match set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State is 15-3-1 all-time in the third round

Jenna Nighswonger is second in the country with 16 assists.

Head coach Brian Pensky won his 200th career game after the Seminoles defeated LSU 4-1.

This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the fifth straight season. It is also the 18th straight season and 19th time overall that Florida State received a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s trip to the NCAA Tournament marks the 23rd straight trip to the tournament. FSU is one of eight schools all-time at the Division I level to post a streak of 20 consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances.

Brian Pensky became the first head coach to win the ACC in their first season as head coach and becomes just the sixth ever coach to win an ACC Title. No other coach has won an ACC and SEC Title.

Sunday’s game will be graduate Midfielder, Clara Robbins, 108th career game at Florida State. 108 games is the most games played in FSU soccer history.

Florida State is on an incredible streak since September 3, 2010 the Seminoles have not lost a game they have lead at halftime. The Seminoles are 273-11-10 all-time when leading at the half and 207-3-7 when leading at the half since 2005. FSU is 147-0-3 when leading at the half since 2010.

Sunday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Panthers marks the 11th all-time meeting between the two schools. Florida State holds an 10-0-0 lead in the series with a 5-0 record against Pitt at home and a 5-0 record on the road.

The last time the two teams met was earlier this season in Pittsburgh. The Seminoles went on to win 1-0 on a LeiLanni Nesbeth goal in the 67th minute.

Florida State vs. Pitt how to watch, TV info

Date

Sunday, November 20

Time

5 p.m.

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network