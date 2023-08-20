No. 6 Florida State Seminoles soccer, after a season-opening win against the Texas A&M Aggies, continue their Lone Star State barnstorming tour tonight with a top ten matchup against the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs.

FSU beat the Aggies 2-1 on Thursday night, holding out against a determined Texas A&M squad that held steady with the Seminoles until the 86th minute.

From our Prince Akeem Joeffer:

This was a tough opener for the Seminoles but they persevered for the win. FSU had to overcome the 106 degree heat along with an energized Aggie crowd to get the victory. However, there are things that can be improved (keeping in mind that this was the first game). FSU can be a bit more sturdy in the back. There were times when the Aggies had too much space in the attacking third. This was especially true on the goal where Sammy Smith was wide open for the header. The other thing is that the Seminoles weren’t able to consistently build through the midfield. It’s okay to be direct on occasion but too much of the offense was being initiated with balls over the top. This is an issue that may be corrected (or at least improved upon) when Nesbeth returns. Of course there were some good things. The freshmen are ready for this. Jordynn Dudley didn’t get the consistent service that she needed to really shine in this game but it is clear that she has what it takes with her skill and athleticism to be a future star. Mimi Van Zanten was pressed into service early after Claire Rain’s unfortunate injury. I don’t think that I have ever seen a more confident player in her first college game. Van Zanten immediately carried the ball up field putting pressure on the Aggie defense like she was a seasoned veteran. I was told that Dudley and Van Zanten were impressive in camp and it is easy to see why they were turning heads.

TCU is coming off a 1-0 victory over SMU, a match in which the Horned Frogs scored early and held steady to start the year off with a win.

From our SB Nation sister site, Frogs O’ War:

The ninth-ranked Horned Frogs took the field without longtime stars like Messiah Bright and Chaylyn Hubbard for the first time in forever, but TCU does still have preseason All-Big 12 midfielder Gracie Brian as the finisher in front of net. Brian delivered her 26th career goal as a Horned Frog, cleaning up in front of net after the cross from AJ Hennessey. The first half score would go on to become her 13th game-winner, as the Mustangs failed to find an equalizer. The Horned Frog defense only allowed three shots and just one corner kick in the first half, but the Mustangs put a flurry of offensive chances together late in the second half, including seven shot attempts, in an effort to find an equalizer. However the Frogs have a brick wall in front of goal as TCU goalkeeper Lauren Kellett picked up her 21st career shutout, making five total saves, including a massive stop on a low drive in the game’s final minutes

The stakes of a top ten matchup are nothing new for Florida State — via FSU Sports Info, FSU has a 25-12-10 record over top 10 teams since 2014, with an 11-3-5 record since 2020.

Tonight’s game won’t be televised on traditional cable, as it’s only available to stream on ESPN+.

How to Watch

Time

8 p.m. ET

Stream

ESPN+

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info