FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players.

After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup.While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times.

Kerr recorded career highs in multiple areas as well. Against Loyola Chicago she tallied three hits, while getting her first career triple. In the super regionals against Howard, Kerr drove in three of her teammates, and in the final ACC series against NC State, she posted 4 putouts in centerfield.

.@jahni_kerr_04 hits her third of the season to make it 6-2 as we head to the bottom of the 12th! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/22Hw8wGUKQ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 12, 2022

As a freshman coming into the 2021 season, Autumn Belviy served a redshirt season. During the 2022 season, Belviy looked to make her first appearance in the Garnet and Gold. In 47 games played, while making one start, she recorded 14 at bats, mostly as a pinch hitter. For her first season, she did not record a hit. However, she contributed to run production with 11 runs scored, 2 RBI, 1 HBP and 3 stolen bases.

In right field, Belviy posted a .900 fielding percentage. Those numbers, and the play below, helped the Seminoles become the best defensive team in the country in 2022.

Similar to Belviy, Michaela Edenfield served her redshirt season in 2021, and in 2022 came into a starting role. Not only did she become a starter as a freshman, she quickly burst on to the national scene as one of the best freshmen in the country.

Starting in 61 games, Edenfield recorded 157 at bats. In those plate appearances she had 35 runs, 46 hits, 4 doubles, 16 homeruns, 50 RBI, and was walked 39 times. Against Troy in March, she recorded career highs with 3 hits, 3 runs scored and 5 RBI. While against Virginia she had a career high of two homeruns in one game.

Edenfield’s bat became what she as known for, not only for Seminole fans but softball fans around the country. On defense she posted a .991 fielding percentage with 308 putouts in 331 total chances.

.@mje_51 with a for an arm! #OneTribe



: ACCNX



E4 | FSU 0, UNC 0 pic.twitter.com/cU6k8gUGr9 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 15, 2022

2023 Outlook

All three players were key in helping the Seminoles secure wins throughout the season in 2022.

With many starters returning, including Edenfield and Kerr are foreseen to return to their positions at centerfield and catcher. Throughout last season, Belviy has shown that she is strong on the base paths and in right field, so she helps provide depth in those areas coming off the bench.

Class Previews

Super Seniors

Seniors

Junior & Redshirt Sophomores Part 1

Allison Royalty & Katie Dack transfers

Up Next

We preview the Sophomore class