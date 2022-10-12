FSU Softball Rewind: 2018 vs. LSU

Florida State football welcomes the Clemson Tigers to Tallahassee this weekend, meaning our rewind should reflect our ACC opponent from Death Valley. With FSU softball playing the Tigers for just the first time last season, this week’s rewind will be sort of a “choose your own adventure.” Below are the game recaps from all four wins against the Tigers in 2022, followed by a recap of the 2018 super regional against the LSU Tigers.

Clemson game 1

Clemson game 2

Clemson game 3

Clemson ACC Championship

In seasons past, the matchup between LSU and FSU on the softball field has delivered in every way possible. 2018 was no different for the ‘Noles and the Tigers from the bayou.

After dropping game one, and winning an extra-inning affair in game two to force the decisive duel, Redshirt Senior Kylee Hanson started in the circle for FSU, against Allie Walljasper for LSU.

3rd Inning

Both pitchers kept the game scoreless, and few runners off the base paths, through two and a half innings. In the bottom of the 3rd, sophomore Cassidy Davis started the inning off with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt that moved Davis into scoring position, she was lifted for the pinch runner in Dejah Bush. However, the runner in scoring position didn’t matter much to Jessie Warren. In the hitters count, Warren took Walljasper deep to left centerfield.

Now with a 2-0 lead, Walljasper walked Carsyn Gordon and gave up a double to Sydney Sherrill. With the ‘Noles threatening again, Anna Shelnutt flew out for a sacrifice fly that scored Gordon from third base.

5th Inning

In the 4th, Hanson produced another shut down inning, sending all three Tigers she faced back to the dugout. In the 5th she gave up a lead off single that soon transpired to two runners in scoring position with one out. A ground out put another out on the board, but brought across a run for LSU, bringing the score to 3-1.

For the next two innings, Walljasper and Hanson kept the score as it was, in favor of the Seminoles.

Highlights from Florida State's 3-1 win over LSU to advance to the program's 10th WCWS! pic.twitter.com/HKleT5cVHv — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 27, 2018

After advancing past LSU in the super regional, the ‘Noles finished off their magical run in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series. After dropping their first game to UCLA, they fought through the losers bracket, past Georgia, Oregon, and UCLA twice more before sweeping Washington in the championship series. With an overall record of 58-12, the Seminoles won their first national championship during the 2018 season.