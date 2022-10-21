FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Sophomores

We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week we take a look at the two sophomores currently returning to Tallahassee. In addition to Amaya Ross and Krystina Hartley, Lonni Alameda and her staff recently added the addition of Katie Dack, via the transfer portal, to the sophomore class.

Coming from a long line of Seminoles, Amaya Ross is making a name for herself at the Seminole Softball complex. In her first season in the Garnet and Gold, Ross appeared in 50 games, while starting in 12. Totaling 42 at bats, she posted a .190 batting average with 18 runs scored, 8 hits, 1 double, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 10 RBI. The freshmen slugged .476 and was walked 10 times. When getting on base, she was 12-14 in stolen bases.

Against Florida A&M, she recorded multiple career highs in putouts, hits and runs scored, all with two. Against Hofstra, she recorded her first ever hit, a two run triple, and brought in 5 total runs.

Krystina Hartley rounds out the returning sophomore class for the upcoming season. The St. Petersburg, Florida native appeared in 23 games, solely as a designated player or defensive replacement. In her 10 at bats, she accumulated a .200 batting average, with 6 runs, 2 hits, 1 double and 1 RBI.

In April, she recorded her first career hit, coming against Troy. Additionally, she hit her first career double at FIU.

2023 Outlook

With the transfer of D’Aun Riggs, Ross could slide into the main pinch runner role, last season she shared the role with Riggs. Coming off the bench, Ross has speed on the base paths when a pinch runner is needed.

After the graduation of Sydney Sherrill, the third baseman spot is up for grabs. Last season, Krystina Hartley was the go to player to take the third base bag, when Sherrill would exit the game. So far, she is the front runner for the spot, but could see a battle for the spot with incoming transfer Katie Dack.

Hartley, similar to Chloe Culp and Hallie Wacaser, spent her summer with the Florida Gulf Coast League, playing summer softball. During her time in Southwest Florida, she went 23-67 (.343) with 14 RBI, HR, 8 2B, 5 BB, 10 K, 21 r, 2-2 SBs; and a .410 OBP.

