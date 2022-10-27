FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. Georgia Tech

This week’s rewind opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, dates back to a game in 2015. In this ACC match up, Florida State started redshirt sophomore, Jessica Burroughs to start against the Jacket’s Kylie Kleinschmidt.

1st Inning

FSU started off hot early on in the game when Jessie Warren hit a two out home run off of the GT starter. The final out of the top half of the inning was recored and the ‘Noles headed out on defense. In her first inning of work, Burroughs allowed a lead off walk, but left it stranded by sitting down the next three batters.

3rd Inning

A one out bunt single by Morgan Klaevemann started off the FSU third. Using her speed, and capitalizing on a wild pitch, Klaevemann advanced to second. A sacrifice fly then put her on second, and FSU extended the lead to 2-0 after Warren singled through the left side. Warren was soon erased by a caught stealing and the Yellow Jackets got out of the inning.

In the bottom half, Burroughs gave up a one out home run. Another runner reached base via the bunt, but was stranded.

6th Inning

Warren continued her day in the 6th inning, with a one out home run, her second of the day. A walk to Alex Powers and single from Ellie Cooper, prompted a pitching change. Now with two runners on base, the runners were both moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. A single from Bailey Schinella allowed another run to score, but Cooper was called out at home after trying for an extra run.

7th Inning

A lead off walk to Korina Rosario started off the Seminole 7th inning. Rosario came around to score after Macy Cheatham singled, and an error allowed the runners to advance. FSU continued the run scoring as Klaevemann singled, bringing in Cheatham.

A wild pitch and an intentional walk to Warren put two more runners on base for the ‘Noles. Both runners moved up after Powers grounded out, putting two outs on the board. Cooper added on the runs with a double that brought home Klaevemann and Warren. The Georgia Tech defense allowed a walk, but got Schinella to fly out to end the inning.

Lacey Waldrop, who entered for Burroughs in the 5th, shut down the side to end the game and secure the 8-1 win for FSU.

BALLGAME! The Seminoles complete the sweep at Georgia Tech with an 8-1 win! #LTS pic.twitter.com/vKBVjWB44F — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 26, 2015

