FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. NC State

As Florida State football heads to Raleigh this week to face the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, we rewind to a matchup on the diamond between the two schools. This week, it is the ACC championship semi-final in 2015.

In 2014, the ‘Noles took home the ACC Championship title and this season they looked to repeat. After beating Boston College in the opening round, they set their sights on NC State, with the reigning national player of the year in the circle, Lacey Waldrop.

1st Inning

NC State was the designated away team and struck early against the ‘Noles. A one out home run quickly escalated into two more runs being scored via a double and single. An out at home ended the inning, giving the Wolfpack an early 3-0 lead.

2nd Inning

After being shut down in the bottom of the 1st, the ‘Noles looked to cut into the oppositions lead. Redshirt sophomore Alex Powers drew a lead off walk, and two ground ball outs moved her over to third base. A single by sophomore, Victoria Daddis, put a run on the board for FSU heading into the third inning.

4th Inning

Redshirt Sophomore, Jessica Burroughs, who entered for Waldrop in the 2nd, kept the Wolfpack off the board for 3rd and 4th. In the bottom of the 4th, Powers drew another lead off walk. After being replaced by a pinch runner, the run came across to score via a defensive error and wild pitch.

In addition to the run, sophomore Ellie Cooper was able to reach on the error by NC State. A ground out led Daddis to the plate again, with one runner already on base. After seeing one ball and fouling off two other pitches, Daddis homered off of the pitcher. Thanks to her swing, FSU took their first lead of the game, 4-3.

5th Inning

Back in the circle for her fourth inning of work, Burroughs saw her second matchup with the Wolfpack batting lineup. Two doubles in the inning tied the game at four runs a piece.

Looking to respond in the bottom of the inning, the ‘Noles continued to battle for the lead. A one out walk to redshirt senior Maddie O’Brien soon transpired to two runners in scoring position after Bailey Schinella doubled into right. Soon, Powers brought both runners home on a single back up the middle.

Two runners were left on base by the pitching, but FSU had retaken the lead, 6-4.

6th Inning

In the bottom half of the inning, Lauren Harris reached on a fielding error. The second consecutive error by NC State led to two Seminoles on base with no outs. A triple from the speedy Morgan Klaevemann pushed the two runs across, furthering the lead.

With no outs and a runner on third base, O’Brien homered on the first pitch of her at bat. The two extra runs prompted a Wolfpack pitching change, but that did not phase the ‘Noles. A single from Schinella and double from Powers put two more in scoring position.

A fly out from Cooper put the first out on the board, also giving Schinella enough time to score from third. The line out which doubled off the pinch runner at second base ended the 6th inning scoring.

7th Inning

After the five unanswered run from the ‘Noles, giving them the 11-4 advantage, Burroughs retired the side in the top of the 7th.

A fly out to Kossoff ends it! The Noles take down NC State, 11-4, to advance to the 2015 ACC Championship game! #LTS pic.twitter.com/rDRGdwKeRR — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 8, 2015

After securing the win against NC State, FSU went on to win the ACC Championship with a win over Pitt. Continuing their post season run, and hosting the Tallahassee regional, the ‘Noles were sent to Knoxville to face Tennessee in the super regionals. The three game series went in favor of the Volunteers, ending the FSU season.

For the 2015 season, the Seminoles saw a overall record of 49-14.

For the 2015 season, the Seminoles saw a overall record of 49-14.