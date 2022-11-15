Florida State Softball announces 2023 schedule

The time every Florida State softball fan has been waiting for is here. On Tuesday, FSU announced the schedule for the 2023 softball season. Brining back a large group of talented returners, Head coach Lonni Alameda has also gotten the top talent from the transfer portal, and an accomplished group of freshmen.

Starting off the season, the ‘Noles will host the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee from February 9-11. The opponents will feature Lipscomb, Longwood and Purdue.

Before heading to the Clearwater Invitational, FSU will host FAMU. In Clearwater from February 16-19th, could face a number of teams, and the dates, times and matchups are still unknown. But the field includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA, USF and Virginia Tech.

After Clearwater, the ‘Noles return home to face North Florida for a midweek on February 22nd. They will stay home the 23-25th to host the Unconquered Invitational with FGCU, Lamar and Troy.

Another home tournament March 3-5 will see UMASS, Colgate and Georgia Southern at the Plex.

The spring break road trip will be a tough test, as they head out to Oklahoma March 10-14 to face Oklahoma State, Louisiana and the reigning national champions in the Oklahoma Sooners.

ACC play will start with Syracuse visiting Tallahassee March 17-19, followed by the first ever trip to Durham to face Duke the 24-26th. Ending March at home will be Georgia Tech the 31-April 2.

Keeping theme of visiting two ACC schools for the first time, FSU will see Clemson at home for the first time ever April 6-8th.

A midweek with Jacksonville on April 12th before the Hoos of Virginia travel to Florida’s capital city the 14-16. Another midweek at Stetson highlights a roadtrip before heading to Virginia Tech the 21-23rd.

The ‘Noles will bookend with the Florida Gators on April 26th at home and May 3rd in Gainesville, with a roadtrip to Notre Dame April 28-30th. Finally they will host Louisville to finish out the regular season May 5-7.

The ACC Tournament will be hosted by Notre Dame starting May 10th.

Exact times and TV channels are unknown at this time, but stay tuned to Seminoles.com as well as FSU softball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

