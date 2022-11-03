FSU Softball Rewind: 2013 vs. South Alabama

Heading into Miami week, we recount a great game in 2013 by the Florida State softball program. In 2013, the ‘Noles headed to Mobile, Alabama for the Mobile regional. After taking a 5-2 win from Mississippi State, FSU looked toward the South Alabama Jaguars. In the first game with USA, FSU dropped a 3-0 decision, and needed to win the next to advance to super regionals.

2nd Inning

Sophomore Lacey Waldrop got the start in the circle for the Seminoles, and after the game was scoreless through the first 1.5 inning, Waldrop retook the circle. Back to back singles started the 2nd inning the Jaguars, and quickly escalated to bases loaded no outs after an error from the ‘Noles.

The third single of the inning put a run on the board, the first for both teams, and the bases remained loaded with no outs. After Waldrop got the batter to strike out, the runs continued for USA. Another fielding error tacked on another run, making it a 2-0 game early on.

The defense secured the second out with a fielders choice to get the runner out at home. Now with two outs, Waldrop needed to get out of the inning. The third error of the inning resulted in another run and USA still had two runners on base. Waldrop faced the ninth batter of the inning, who singled to right field, and the two runners scored. The third out was secured on a strike out, but the Jaguars were already up 6-0.

4th Inning

After no further runs were scored by either team in the 3rd, the ‘Noles looked to cut into the 6-0 deficit. A lead off single by Courtney Senas put a runner on base, and she was soon moved to third base after back to back ground ball outs. A double by Celeste Gomez easily scored Senas, putting the Seminoles on the board, now down 6-1.

7th Inning

After two more scoreless inning, thanks to the Jaguars starter, Hannah Campbell, and Monica Perry, who entered for Waldrop in the 2nd inning, the game went into the 7th inning. Morgan Bullock started off with a lead off single, and Gomez reached on the fielders choice, erasing Bullock from the base paths.

A line out brought up Bailey Schinella, now with two outs, she walked. With two runners on, Alex Kossoff singled and a fielding error allowed the pinch runner to score from second base. A walk to Kaitlin Allen loaded the bases, now down 6-2. Kelly Hensley hit a grand slam off of Campbell, evening the score at 6.

8th Inning

A comeback in the 7th by the ‘Noles, and a shut down inning from Perry, opened to the game to extra innings. On a 1-0 count, Victoria East hit a lead off home run, which is all FSU managed to score in the 8th. Leaving two more on base, Perry retook the circle to secure the win. A lone single is all the Jaguars managed as FSU took the come from behind win in Mobile with a score of 7-6.

The 2013 squad went on to travel to Austin, Texas for the super regional hosted by the University of Texas. The ‘Noles were swept in two games by the Longhorns, ending their season with a 43-19 record.

