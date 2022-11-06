FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Freshmen

The final installation of our class previews for Florida State softball are upon us. After previewing all other players heading into 2023, we now move on to the new kids in town, the freshman. Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought yet another talented group of players on campus to compete in the ACC and for a national title.

Madi Balk - Right Handed Pitcher

Coming to Tallahassee from Lancaster, New York and as a PGF All-American and All-WNY Pitcher of the Year. In her senior season with Lancaster High School, she had a .67 ERA in 21 appearances in the circle. With a 18-3 record, Balk had 20 complete games and 10 shut outs. In 145.1 innings pitched, she allowed 47 hits, 23 runs, 54 walks and 298 strikeouts out of 505 batters faced. Against her in the circle, opposing batters were kept to a .211 BA.

In D1Softball’s Top 55 freshmen to watch, Balk was the lone FSU representative for the ACC. As the 16th ranked pitcher in the class of 2022 by Extra Inning, she was also a All-WNY First Team member and Alliance Fastpitch All-State Team member.

Madi Frey - Catcher/Utility

A catcher coming from George Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Florida, Frey was ranked 73rd for her class by Extra Inning. With the Warriors, in 21 games, she recorded 64 at bats with 21 runs, 28 hits, 20 RBI, 6 doubles, 3 triples and 7 walks. In total, Frey posted a .438 batting average, .493 OBP and .656 SLG

B5 | #FSU commit Madi Frey with an RBI single to SS, @gshs_softball leads 3-0 now. Couple errors at 2nd have allowed the Warriors to mount a 2-out rally and extend the lead. pic.twitter.com/gIyedTZ1s6 — Bay Made Fastpitch (@BMFastpitch) April 29, 2021

Avery Weisbrook - Infielder

Weisbrook will start her career in the Garnet and Gold as well in 2023. The Torrance, California native is a natural short stop and was the captain of the South Torrance Spartans. In her senior season, she was named the Daily Breeze Player of the Year and ranked 40th by ExtraInning. Weisbrook posted a .414 BA with 6 HR, 22 RBI, 10 2B and 33 R.

South Torrance takes a 1-0 lead over Roosevelt in B6. Avery Weisbrook drops a quality bunt, and Jaden Moore scores from second on errant throw to first. pic.twitter.com/bYx1K9O0mn — Tony Ciniglio (@TCiniglio) May 14, 2019

Makenna Reid - Left Handed Pitcher

Reid is the second pitcher on staff out of this class. The lefty had a stellar senior season for Tigard High School in Portland, Oregon. As a junior, she was named Pitcher of the Year by Three Rivers League. After committing to the Seminoles, Reid led the Tigers to their first ever state championship win. In her senior season, she had a 27-2 record as the ace, with 199.0 innings pitched, 438 K , 21 shutouts, 3 perfect games and a .46 ERA. Her 438 strike outs is 2nd on Oregon State’s all time single season list.

In Tigard’s first ever 6A state championship win, Reid was a top her game while breaking state records. After keeping the opposition to three hits, she struck out 21 batters in 10 innings, which is now an Oregon State record for a championship game. She was also named the 6A pitcher of the year.

A little clip of Saturday’s rise ball action! ⚡️ ⚡️ #boltsboom pic.twitter.com/SXrdT9xpBi — Makenna Reid (@MakennaReid2) November 16, 2020

