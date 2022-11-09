FSU Softball inks class of 2023 signees

Head coach Lonni Alameda and her staff have brought in another talented recruiting class for 2023. This group of high school seniors will step on campus next fall, looking forward to another great season in the Garnet and Gold.

Kennedy Harp - Outfield

Ranked #11 overall by ExtraInning in their Extra Elite 100 rankings, Harp comes to Tallahassee from Lawrenceville, Georgia. The centerfielder spent her time playing for Peachtree Ridge HS, while playing travel ball for Tennessee Mojo-Lunsford.

During her junior season in 2022, in 27 games, Harp batted .366 with a .521 OBP, 26 hits, 22 RBI, 9 home runs, 6 doubles, 1 triple and 30 runs scored. She was also a perfect 18 for 18 on the base paths. In her final travel ball season, she batted .390, 15 HR, 54 RBI 49 runs and 34 stolen bases.

Always fun playing with my girls. Here are a few clips from our tourney this past weekend. I'm looking forward to a fun summer season. @Mojo_Lunsford pic.twitter.com/TH67t145Ow — Kennedy Harp (@KennedyHarp) April 28, 2022

Mimi Gooden - Right Handed Pitcher

Coming from Milton, Florida, Mimi Gooden is a pitcher out of Santa Rosa Christian High School. In her junior year last season, Gooden was a force to be reckoned with in the circle and at the plate. The .800 hitter had appeared in 5 games last season, with 15 runs, 8 hits, 5 RBI and 3 HR. In the circle, she posted a 2.47 ERA with 34 IP, 17 H, 18 R, 11 BB, and 86 K.

Isa Torres - Middle infield/Utility

Isabella Torres will enter her freshman year in 2023 from Pflugerville, Texas. Per Extra Elite 100 rankings, she checks in Extra Elite 100 rankings at number eight. The previous Texas A&M commit now has her sights set on Florida State.

The Georgetown High School product helped lead her team to a 33-3 record last season. Torres posted a .484 BA, 42 RBI, 6 HR in 38 games of action. As a junior shortstop, she was named All-CenTex Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

@madisonhartle16 held down the circle and we handled the rest. 13th inning walk off hit to help my team snag game 1 of 3 to advance to the 5th round! Proud of this team and our fight! pic.twitter.com/aILSqGTs3R — isabella (@isabellat_03) May 21, 2022

Jaysoni Beachum - Third base/Catcher

Per Extra Elite 100 rankings, Jaysoni Beachum is ranked 12th in their overall rankings. The Dothan, Alabama native, who moved to Tallahassee and now plays her high school ball at Florida State University Schools (Florida High) is also a travel ball member of the Tennessee Mojo-Danley.

During her 2022 junior season, Beachum ranked 18th in the state of Florida. In 25 games played, she had a .507 batting average with a .642 on base percentage, 35 hits, 36 RBI and 39 runs.

Prior to becoming a Seminole at Florida High, Jaysoni was the class 3A hitter of the year in Alabama in 2021. Her sophomore season saw a .475 BA accompanied by 19 home runs.

Jaysoni Beachum goes long at TBolts 5Star in Birmingham in TN Mojo vs Beverly Bandits matchup pic.twitter.com/GxmzS0u15I — Fastpitch Network (@FastPitchNet) November 21, 2020

Angelee Bueno - First Base

The Oviedo, Florida native will travel four hours north next season to play her collegiate career. Angelee Bueno is ranked 9th in Extra Elite rankings, and shares a travel ball team with two of her 2023 class teammates.

In 2022 with Oviedo, Bueno saw 22 games, .431 BA, .571 OBP, 25 H, 20 RBI, 13 R. As a travel ball player, she has racked up many accolades with her teams. In 2017, she was the offensive MVP when Tennessee Mojo-Danley played in the USA Elite Select Futures World Fastpitch Championship.

Angelee Bueno swinging it deep from the left side pic.twitter.com/UVHIFqIElZ — TnMojo2023 (@TnMojo2023) April 7, 2021

Ashtyn Danley - Left Handed Pitcher

The lone pitcher in the class of 2023, Ashtyn Danley rounds out the group. ExtraInning ranks Danley as the 6th ranked pitcher in the nation, and 7th overall. In addition, she was also tabbed as the Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in the state of Tennessee. Along with Beachum and Bueno, the Huntland, Tennessee native plays her travel ball for her fathers Tennessee Mojo-Danley squad.

In high school, the strong left hander has been key for Huntland High School. In 2022, at the plate in 32 games, she batted .659, 37 runs, 60 hits, 45 RBI 15 doubles, 3 triples and 15 homeruns.

On the other side of the ball, she posted a .41 ERA for her sophomore 2022 season. In 27 appearances, she pitched 154.2 innings allowing 59 hits, 33 runs, 42 walks, and striking out 217. Against Danley, opposing hitters were kept to a .108 batting average with a 20-4 win/loss record.