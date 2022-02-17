Noles News: Spring sports have officially taken over

Recruiting

Football

Former Florida State stars Jalen Ramsey and Cam Akers add to the Seminoles long list of Super Bowl Champions after securing a 23-20 victory last Sunday.

Former Oregon State Director of Player Personnel has taken over the position of FSU’s general manager; his introduction meeting is attached below.

Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey stopped by Raising Canes yesterday, showing his skills on and off the field.

Basketball

Senior guard RayQuan Evans ushered the Noles to an 81-80 victory after earning a new career high in points with 28 on 7-13 from the field.

RayQuan turned up the heat against Clemson #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/VBYbbuq5v4 — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 16, 2022

Evans spoke on the teams much needed win post game:

Recap last nights 81-80 victory over Clemson with the one and only RayQuan Evans!



: https://t.co/CDrUEM1oaD#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/9pNX66WyWN — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 16, 2022

As of today the Seminoles rank as the No.9 team in the ACC with a 13-11 overall record.

We're exactly ✌️ weeks from the start of the 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ #ACCWBB Tournament!



Here's a at the bracket if the regular season ended today...



️ - https://t.co/THqQ06cv8x pic.twitter.com/i4XjjQgBWv — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 16, 2022

Softball

After a 4-3 dub at home Seminoles softball will be in Clearwater tomorrow to face the Tennessee Volunteers at 4:00 ET.

NOLES WIN!!!



We are in Clearwater tomorrow to take on Tennessee at 4 PM on ESPNU#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/KbU2GXjjyr — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 16, 2022

Pitcher Kathryn Sandercock speaks to the media after yesterday’s win against South Alabama:

Seminoles president Richard McCullough stopped by the Plex yesterday to catch up with head softball coach Lonni Alameda.

Great catching up with @Coach_Alameda. Looking forward to watching more @FSU_Softball this season at the Plex! #GoNOLES pic.twitter.com/gNdFsGxJNd — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) February 16, 2022

All Sports

Florida State’s season opener will take place this Sunday at Dick Howser Stadium against James Madison.

Weekend rotation vs. James Madison pic.twitter.com/jwgCiAmW8f — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 16, 2022

As the swimming team gets settled into the 2022 season they’ve gradually improved, notching their best performance in the women’s 200 free relay yesterday.

The #Noles post a season best in the Women’s 200 free relay to start the session. #ACCSD pic.twitter.com/xNZwAhqySB — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) February 16, 2022

The men have continued to improve as well...

The #Noles set a season best in the men’s 200 free relay for 5th place. #ACCSD



NCAA seed time improved ✅

Varjasi set a season best at 19.39 ✅@MaxMccuska anchor went ⬇️ 19 ✅ pic.twitter.com/W38ByPOaqs — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) February 16, 2022

Florida State’s track and field team has recently released a schedule update, mentioning that they will be in Columbia, South Carolina tomorrow to compete.

: We will not be attending the Alex Wilson Invitational. Our jumpers will be competing at the UofSC Indoor Open on Friday in Columbia, S.C.#OneTribe — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 15, 2022

After a couple wins in singles and doubles last week FSU women’s tennis team have moved into the No.18 slot in national rankings.

Pitcher Ross Dunn put on a clinic on the mound in the offseason, earning a spot as the teams day one starter on Sunday afternoon.

Ross Dunn will be #FSU’s Sunday starter to begin the season.



To hear Mike Martin Jr. explain the pitching staff roles and the depth chart in the field, make sure to listen to our latest episode.



Apple pods: https://t.co/qeGU2bwogN pic.twitter.com/p4zfDiSycB — Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) February 16, 2022

Midfielder Lauren Flynn and goalkeeper Mia Justus will both participate in the United States 20 and under Women’s National Team.