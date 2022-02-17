 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Spring sports have officially taken over

The focus moves toward the mound

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Former Florida State stars Jalen Ramsey and Cam Akers add to the Seminoles long list of Super Bowl Champions after securing a 23-20 victory last Sunday.

Former Oregon State Director of Player Personnel has taken over the position of FSU’s general manager; his introduction meeting is attached below.

Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey stopped by Raising Canes yesterday, showing his skills on and off the field.

Basketball

Senior guard RayQuan Evans ushered the Noles to an 81-80 victory after earning a new career high in points with 28 on 7-13 from the field.

Evans spoke on the teams much needed win post game:

As of today the Seminoles rank as the No.9 team in the ACC with a 13-11 overall record.

Softball

After a 4-3 dub at home Seminoles softball will be in Clearwater tomorrow to face the Tennessee Volunteers at 4:00 ET.

Pitcher Kathryn Sandercock speaks to the media after yesterday’s win against South Alabama:

Seminoles president Richard McCullough stopped by the Plex yesterday to catch up with head softball coach Lonni Alameda.

All Sports

Florida State’s season opener will take place this Sunday at Dick Howser Stadium against James Madison.

As the swimming team gets settled into the 2022 season they’ve gradually improved, notching their best performance in the women’s 200 free relay yesterday.

The men have continued to improve as well...

Florida State’s track and field team has recently released a schedule update, mentioning that they will be in Columbia, South Carolina tomorrow to compete.

After a couple wins in singles and doubles last week FSU women’s tennis team have moved into the No.18 slot in national rankings.

Pitcher Ross Dunn put on a clinic on the mound in the offseason, earning a spot as the teams day one starter on Sunday afternoon.

Midfielder Lauren Flynn and goalkeeper Mia Justus will both participate in the United States 20 and under Women’s National Team.

