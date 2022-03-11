FSU Seminole Softball Sunday: Georgia Tech Sunday live game thread, Series Preview, and how to watch

The #3 Florida State softball team took the first two games of the series from Georgia Tech in a marathon double header, and the ‘Noles came out on top on the Flats.

HOW TO WATCH

Sunday 3/13 @ 1:00 PM

How to watch: ACC Network

This weekend series marks the second conference series for the Florida State Seminoles (20-1, 2-1). Lonni Alameda is taking her team to Atlanta to face off against Georgia Tech.

The Yellowjackets are 15-5 and 0-3 in the ACC entering this series, having just been swept by the nationally ranked Duke Blue Devils. The Yellowjackets were ranked preseason 7th by the ACC, with graduate student Tricia Awald and junior Emma Kauf receiving preseason All ACC Team honors.

Tech looking to wreck the ‘Noles

Head Coach Aileen Morales’ team is led in the circle by ace Blake Neleman, who has a 1.79 ERA heading into the series.

Neleman, team leader in wins at 9, has pitched in 66.2 innings, allowed 48 hits, 23 runs, 24 walks, and 89 strikeouts. She is currently ranked 2nd in the conference in strikeouts, as well as 2nd in wins.

Behind Neleman is fellow junior, Chandler Dennis, who has a 1.84 ERA. In 38 innings Dennis has allowed 29 hits, 15 runs, 15 walks, and 38 strikeouts.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Yellowjackets are ranked in the top 10 in the conference in several individual hitting categories. Tricia Awald leads the conference in OBP and walks, and ranks 8th in HBP, while sophomore Mallory Black is ranked third in walks. Catcher Emma Kauf carries a big bat at the top of the lineup, she sits at 7th in the conference in doubles. While Georgia Tech is good at getting on base, they have left 141 runners on base in 20 games. Opposing offenses have left 107 runners on when facing the Yellowjackets.

Seminole Dominance

For the Seminoles offensively, multiple rank in the top 10 in individual hitting categories. Josie Muffley ranks top 5 in BA, OBP, and SAC bunts. While Mack Leonard sits in the top 10 in BA, OBP, hits, and walks. In 21 games, the ‘Noles have left 123 runners on, while opponents leave 79.

The Seminole duo of Kathryn Sandercock and Danielle Watson rank in the top 10 in ERA, opposing BA, innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins. The pitching staff as a whole ranks in the top 10 nationally in ERA with a 1.29.

More to know

Sydney Sherrill is currently tied in 4th place with Jessica van der Linden in career walks at 144. She is also tied for 5th in home runs with Alex Powers at 35. One more in each of those categories and she will gain sole possession.

Due to inclimate weather on Saturday in Atlanta, the series will kick off with a double header on Friday starting at 2 pm, with the second game following at 4 pm. The series finale will start at 1 pm on Sunday.

———-

Double Header Friday

Game one- Friday 3/11 @ 2:00 PM

Game two- Friday 3/11, 30 minutes after the end of game one, approximately @ 4:00 PM

