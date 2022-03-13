FSU Softball: No. 3 Seminoles sweep Georgia Tech

After having the day off on Saturday, the Seminoles were looking to secure the final win over Georgia Tech.

With Blake Neleman starting for the Yellowjackets, the ‘Noles opened up the scoring early, when Kalei Harding walked with 2 outs, and eventually advanced on a Michaela Edenfield single, and scored on another single by Devyn Flaherty. Sydney Sherrill walked but was stranded to end the first.

For the ‘Noles, Danielle Watson got her second start of the weekend and held off the Yellowjackets in the 1st. With her offense going back out at the top of the next inning, Neleman was able to go 1-2-3 to send it to the bottom of the 2nd.

Watson started the inning off by getting the first out on a ground ball to second base. Following, was the walk to Grace Connelly and fly out for out number two. With Connelly on base, Auburn Dupree was able to get a walk of her own, putting two on for Ella Edgmon. Edgmon found a good pitch and drove it to the gap, scoring the two baserunners. Emma Kauf was able to get on with a single but was stranded along with Edgmon when Watson answered with the strikeout to Tricia Awald.

Top of the 3rd was when the ‘Noles were looking to answer back. With Neleman getting Mack Leonard to pop out, Harding drew the walk to bring up the hot bat of Edenfield. On the 3-1 count Edenfield put bat on ball for her eighth homerun of the year. Following the 2 run homerun, Sherrill walked but was left on after Neleman induced the pop up.

Watson started off the bottom half of the inning by giving up a leadoff single to Mallorie Black. With one runner on base and no outs, Kathryn Sandercock came on in relief for Watson. She responded by striking out the next two batters before Connelly was able to get another hit. Sandercock struck out her third batter of the inning to close it out.

Chander Dennis came on in relief for Neleman in the 4th inning. The ‘Noles were able to get runners on base but left them on as it headed to the home half.

The score remained as Sandercock recorded seven more strikeouts, reaching a career high of 10. The pitching dominance and home run hitting edged the ‘Noles past Georgia Tech as they took their first conference series sweep with a final score of 3-2.

Box Score

The Seminoles will be back in action against Lipscomb on Tuesday at 4 pm in Nashville, and again on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa against Alabama at 7 pm on the SEC Network.