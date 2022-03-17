 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Softball stays hot, Baseball wins big in midweek matchup

Softball advances to 25-1

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting Thread #1

RELATED: Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #12

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell and the staff will take Spring break to review the film from the first week of Spring practice and the Noles look to build on a great first week. The CLIMB videos will continue and be featured on Florida States socials, giving inside highlights and inside scoops from Spring practice.

Here are this week’s Academic All-Stars:

Freshman stud Azareye’h Thomas has been a huge bright spot for Norvell and the Noles just one week into Spring practice.

AJ Duffy keeps his recruiting hat on at all times:

Basketball

Class of 2022 PF commit De’Ante Green is now three weeks past ACL surgery and he’s taking the necessary steps each day to fully recover and find his way back to the hardwood.

Florida State thanks their fans after a 17-14 season under veteran head coach Leonard Hamilton.

The Seminoles will face the Missouri State Bears tonight at 9:00 ET in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Noles joined the media to answer questions on their journey this season, head coach and much more:

Baseball / Softball

The bats were hot on Wednesday against Bethune Cookman where the Noles put 17 points on the board and advance to 11-5 on the season.

Seminoles pitcher Ross Dunn is this week’s D1 baseball player of the week after an incredible performance against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Noles advance to 25-1 on the season after defeating No.4 Alabama on the road.

RELATED: FSU Softball: No. 2 Seminoles top No. 4 Alabama

Redshirt freshman Michaela Edenfield put the team on her back, recording a three-run homer to put the Seminoles back in the game.

Her teammates made sure to cool her down after the biggest moment of her college career:

All Sports

Former Seminole Brooks Koepka will tee up this weekend in the Valspar Championship.

Sophomore Frederik Kjettrup keeps climbing the ladder in terms of ACC golfers and he’s slowly creeping to the top.

Charlotte Heath has been an absolute gem for the Seminoles and continues to impress, finishing twice in the top five already this season.

Elle Johnson has added to her arsenal every year of her collegiate career, currently ranked No.14 in the nation.

The Noles beach volleyball team stands at No.4 in this weeks rankings.

Florida States track and field squad will have two representatives for the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Serbia later this month.

The women’s swimming and diving team is in Atlanta, Georgia for the NCAA championships, live on ESPN3 tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...