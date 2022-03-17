Noles News: Softball stays hot, Baseball wins big in midweek matchup

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Head coach Mike Norvell and the staff will take Spring break to review the film from the first week of Spring practice and the Noles look to build on a great first week. The CLIMB videos will continue and be featured on Florida States socials, giving inside highlights and inside scoops from Spring practice.

Subscribe and get notified immediately when each episode posts!

Here are this week’s Academic All-Stars:

Freshman stud Azareye’h Thomas has been a huge bright spot for Norvell and the Noles just one week into Spring practice.

See, the best teacher in life is your own experience. None of us know who we are until we fail. They say every man is defined by his reaction to any

See, the best teacher in life is your own experience. None of us know who we are until we fail. They say every man is defined by his reaction to any given situation. Well, who would you want to define you? Someone else or yourself? Whatever you do, give your heart to it.

AJ Duffy keeps his recruiting hat on at all times:

Yk where home is https://t.co/PgAUZAiTw5 — Aj Duffy (@anthonyjduffy) March 16, 2022

Basketball

Class of 2022 PF commit De’Ante Green is now three weeks past ACL surgery and he’s taking the necessary steps each day to fully recover and find his way back to the hardwood.

Florida State thanks their fans after a 17-14 season under veteran head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Thank you fans for your unwavering support this year!



Thank you fans for your unwavering support this year! We're looking forward to putting in the work this offseason and can't wait to see you back at the Tuck in November!

The Seminoles will face the Missouri State Bears tonight at 9:00 ET in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Noles joined the media to answer questions on their journey this season, head coach and much more:

Baseball / Softball

The bats were hot on Wednesday against Bethune Cookman where the Noles put 17 points on the board and advance to 11-5 on the season.

Opened the 9-game homestand with a win.



WP: Montgomery (2-0)

WP: Montgomery (2-0) HR: Mathis (3), Tibbs (4), Toral (4)

Seminoles pitcher Ross Dunn is this week’s D1 baseball player of the week after an incredible performance against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK



Congrats to FSU Baseball LHP Ross Dunn, who is this week's D1 baseball Player of the Week for his 14-strikeout performance against Wake Forest this past weekend.



DETAILS: https://t.co/SqVfLlI7ry pic.twitter.com/Q68bR5pARz — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 15, 2022

The Noles advance to 25-1 on the season after defeating No.4 Alabama on the road.

NOLES WIN!!!!



We come from behind to take down No. 4 Alabama!

Redshirt freshman Michaela Edenfield put the team on her back, recording a three-run homer to put the Seminoles back in the game.

A Comeback Win: Michaela Edenfield's big three-run homer in the top of the sixth to tie the game up propelled No. 2 Florida State to its 6-5 victory over No. 4 Alabama!

#NCAASoftball x @FSU_Softballpic.twitter.com/HwySbxQzuO — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 17, 2022

Her teammates made sure to cool her down after the biggest moment of her college career:

She needed to be cooled down because she is on #OneTribe https://t.co/m8kasmLlYn — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 17, 2022

All Sports

Former Seminole Brooks Koepka will tee up this weekend in the Valspar Championship.

Sophomore Frederik Kjettrup keeps climbing the ladder in terms of ACC golfers and he’s slowly creeping to the top.

Charlotte Heath has been an absolute gem for the Seminoles and continues to impress, finishing twice in the top five already this season.

Sophomore Charlotte Heath is showcasing her All-American form from her freshman year to kick off the spring! She has 3 straight Top 12 finishes, including 2 in the Top 5! We look forward to seeing her momentum keep rising the rest of the season! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/sHTJOIblBZ — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 15, 2022

Elle Johnson has added to her arsenal every year of her collegiate career, currently ranked No.14 in the nation.

Junior Elle Johnson continues to improve and get better each and every day! She has played a major role this spring in the Seminoles being ranked #14 in the country! We look forward to seeing her grow the rest of the season! pic.twitter.com/vlGzJxjLZH — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 16, 2022

The Noles beach volleyball team stands at No.4 in this weeks rankings.

We're still sitting at 4️⃣ in both top-20 polls after this weekend!#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/W94r49Ajbn — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) March 16, 2022

Florida States track and field squad will have two representatives for the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Serbia later this month.

Letting the world know what we're all about



Lauren (Australia) and Adriaan (South Africa) have made their way to Belgrade, Serbia, for the 2022 World Indoor Championships on Mar. 18-20



https://t.co/wzuhE3NcS2#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/mDpMDBjHjY — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 15, 2022

The women’s swimming and diving team is in Atlanta, Georgia for the NCAA championships, live on ESPN3 tomorrow at 10 a.m.