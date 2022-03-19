FSU Softball: No. 2 Noles claim opening win over Boston College

Even though Mother Nature had other plans, the Seminoles were able to get the first game in of their series against Boston College.

With the first game starting late, the Eagles were ready to get on the basepaths in the first inning. After Ellie Mataya lead off with a walk, the Eagles were able to get a two out walk followed by a single to load the bases. Kathryn Sandercock, who got the start for the Seminoles, was able to roll a ground ball to second base to end the inning.

Just like the Eagles offense, the ‘Noles were able to get the leadoff on in the bottom half of the first. After Kaley Mudge singled up the middle, Sydney Sherrill drew another walk. Susannah Anderson, who was the starting pitcher for Boston College, answered back with two strikeouts. With Devyn Flaherty up at the plate, she was able to get the second walk of the inning. Now that the bases were full of Seminoles, there was no place to put Mack Leonard, who ended up walking to make the score 1-0. The Eagles defense worked to get the final out.

Back out for her second inning of work, Sandercock sat the Eagles down in order. ‘Noles were able to get runners on but left them stranded with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts from Anderson.

Bottom of the 3rd inning, the ‘Noles got their third consecutive leadoff on. Michaela Edenfield, Flaherty, and Leonard were all able to get on, which brought up Hallie Wacaser. Now that the ‘Noles offense was able to load the bases for the second time, the Eagles went to the bullpen for Abby Dunning to replace Anderson. Wacaser tested the defense with an infield single, which was thrown to home to get the lead runner. Dunning’s pitch to Jahni Kerr went past the catcher, allowing Flaherty to score. Kerr found a good pitch and took it to center field to clear the bases for a double. Dunning was able to get the next two batters out, but the score was now 4-0 in favor of the ‘Noles.

.@jahni_kerr_04 doubles to center field to make it 4-0! #OneTribe



: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/6mwCFAIp0g — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 19, 2022

Sandercock continued to work as she only allowed one hit going into the top of the 7th. After striking out the first batter, the next three Eagles batters were able to reach. Now that the bases were loaded, Sandercock got Kennedy Labshere to hit into the double play to end the game. Florida State defeated Boston College 4-0.

Box score

Up next

FSU will play a double header on Sunday starting at 12 pm to finish out the series. Both games will air on the ACC Network Extra