FSU Softball: No. 3 ‘Noles win at FIU

Game One: 7-0 FSU

The Florida State Seminoles had no problem up against Kendahl Dunford for the FIU Panthers. After leaving runners on base in the 1st and 2nd innings, FSU was able to capitalize in the 3rd. Kaley Mudge singled to open it up, and following the pop out of Sydney Sherrill, Mack Leonard doubled to bring home Mudge.

In the 4th inning, Dunford got the first out, but issued the walk to Amaya Ross. After Brooke Blankenship fouled out, Mudge homered over the left center wall. The 2-run homerun was her second of the year. Dunford gave up back to back walks to Sherrill and Leonard following the homerun. With Michaeala Edenfield at the plate, she hit the second homerun of the inning to push the score to 6-0.

The score remained unchanged until the 6th inning when Devyn Flaherty singled with two outs. Following the hit came the double off of the bat of Jahni Kerr, which scored Flaherty.

In the circle for the ‘Noles, Emma Wilson got the start and got 4 innings of scoreless softball for her team. Out of the 17 batters she faced, she only gave up two hits and two walks, recording three strikeouts.

Mack Leonard came in relief for Wilson, going two innings. In her relief work she did not allow a hit from the Panthers. Allowing one walk from the 7 batters faced, she did not record a strikeout but kept FIU off the board.

Lastly, it was Kathryn Sandercock who came in to close the game. In her one inning, Sandercock sat down every batter she faced and recorded two strikeouts. FSU came out with the 7-0 win in game one.

Box Score

Game Two: 6-1 FSU

Alexys Lawson started game two for the Panthers, and left the game scoreless until the 3rd inning. After Leonard popped out for the first out, Lawson gave up back to back singles to Edenfield and Flaherty. With two ‘Noles on base, and two outs after Kalei Harding popped out, Kerr got a single of her own. An error committed by the Panthers defense allowed Edenfield to score from third. Before Hallie Wacaser walked, Flaherty scored on a wild pitch, pushing the score to 2-0.

In the next inning, Brooke Blankenship singled to lead off. The next two ‘Nole batters of Sherrill and Leonard were both able to reach base, loading the bases for Edenfield. With nowhere to put Edenfield, Lawson gave up the walk and brought in Blankenship. The run forced FIU to go to their bullpen for Brooklynn Linneman. She immediately faced Flaherty, who hit a fly ball into the outfield that was deep enough to score Sherrill. FIU was able to get out of the inning, but the ‘Noles tacked on two more runs.

Brianna Enter was in the circle for FSU, and kept the Panthers off the board until the bottom of the 4th inning. After the leadoff triple from Kayla Whitehead, a fly ball to the outfield was able to score the runner from third. Enter responded with a fly out and strikeout to get her team back in the dugout.

Just like the 4th inning, Sherrill singled to lead off the 6th inning. With her on the basepaths, Leonard recorded an RBI with a double into the gap. D’Aunn Riggs entered the game to run for Leonard, and came around to score after stealing third and the single by Edenfield.

Enter went 4 innings, giving up one run off of two hits. She struck out three Panthers and did not allow a walk. Danielle Watson came in for Enter, facing 11 batters and not allowing another run. She walked one and and struck out five as she claimed the save in the ‘Noles 6-1 win.

This win was what cemented Head Coach Lonni Alameda’s 800th win as a head coach.

Box Score

Up Next

FSU will continue their road games with a trip to Jacksonville on Wednesday March 30th. They will face UNF and Jacksonville in a double header beginning at 3 pm.