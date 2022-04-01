No. 3 Seminoles face Virginia: Preview, how to watch, game thread

After going on the road to FIU and midweek against UNF and Jacksonville, the Florida State Seminoles will go on the road again for their fourth ACC series to Virginia.

Coming into the weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers are sitting in second place in the ACC behind in state rival Virginia Tech. They have a few players who are currently ranked in the top 10 in several ACC categories.

Senior Tori Gilbert is batting a .295 on the season so far with 27 runs scored, which is ranked 10th in the ACC. She has a 1.091 OPS and 9 home runs, putting her 8th in the conference in homeruns. Gilbert also has a team leading 22 RBI’s with 8 doubles and 26 total hits.

Along with Gilbert is Freshman Sarah Coon, who is also a power threat for the Cavaliers. Coon has a team leading .319 batting average, driving in 22 runs off 30 hits. Coon’s 1.017 OPS is helped by her 10 doubles and 10 hit by pitches, which is ranked 2nd in the ACC.

For pitching, Sophomore Mikayla Houge has the most innings on the team. In her 86 innings of work she has 78 hits with 42 runs and 19 walks. She has totaled 40 strikeouts to give her a 3.17 ERA.

Senior Aly Rayle has a 2.35 ERA, with 47.2 IP, 31 hits, 16 runs, and 46 strikeouts. Her .186 opposing BA ranks 9th in the ACC, along with some of the fewest hits and runs allowed in the conference.

Junior Mackenzie Wooten and Sophomore Madison Harris are key players coming out of the bullpen. Wooten’s 1.84 is second best on the team, with 19 innings pitched she has 11 strikeouts and 5 runs off of 18 hits. Harris has a team leading ERA with .70 and 4 saves with 20 innings of relief work. Harris has totaled 21 strikeouts to 2 runs and 15 hits and 10 walks.

Matchup

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.987) UVA (.982)

Batting Average

FSU (.299) UVA (.255)

ERA

FSU (1.26) UVA (3.12)

How to watch

All games will air on ACC Network Extra

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.