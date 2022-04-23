FSU softball: No. 5 ‘Noles sweeps No. 17 Clemson

On Senior Saturday, it was Mack Leonard getting the start for Florida State against Regan Spencer for the Clemson Tigers.

Both sides worked a scoreless first frame, and Leonard kept the Tigers off in the top of the 2nd. Devyn Flaherty led off in the bottom of the 2nd inning with a hit by pitch and took second with a stolen base. The ground out from Michaela Edenfield pushed Flaherty to third. With Jahni Kerr at the plate, she smacked a single into center, allowing the runner to score easily. A ground out and pop out from the Spencer got the Tigers out of the inning.

Another scoreless inning from Leonard sent the game into the bottom of the 3rd, with the Seminoles up 1-0. After Kaley Mudge was called back after a foul ball down the line, she bunted herself on and advanced to second on an overthrow. A runner in scoring position for the ‘Noles as Kalei Harding came to bat. She singled into left field to bring home a run and expand the lead 2-0.

The run prompted the Clemson coaching staff to take Spencer out of the game. Brooke McCubbin entered, inheriting a runner and Leonard to bat. McCubbin got the ground out to give her Devyn Flaherty. On the first pitch, Flaherty drove a single into right field, giving her team another run. A runner on and two outs gave way to Edenfield. McCubbin gave three balls to Edenfield before she turned on the pitch to drive it out of the park. The two-run blast from Edenfield put the ‘Noles up 5-0.

Leonard secured the first two outs in the top of the 4th, with the help of the defense, before Kat Sandercock came on in relief.

Sandercock got the fly out, sending it to the bottom of the inning. Amaya Ross led off with a shallow hit that she stretched into a leadoff double. A passed ball put Ross on third, a walk to Josie Muffley, and a pop out brought up Sydney Sherrill. Sherrill flew out, allowing Ross to tag up to tack another run on. Clemson got out of the inning, but the ‘Noles extended to lead to 6-0.

McCubbin and Sandercock worked against each other in the 5th and 6th inning. With the ‘Noles hanging on to the 6-run lead, Emma Wilson relieved Sandercock in the top of the 7th. Wilson faced two pinch hitters and got the two outs needed for her team. Danielle Watson stepped in the circle to close out the game. She gave up one walk before striking out her last batter. The Seminoles took the final game with a score of 6-0, and swept the Tigers in the first ever meeting.

Up next

The Seminoles will host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls for a out of conference series.

Thursday- 7 p.m. ESPN2

Friday- 2 p.m. ACCNX

Friday- 6 p.m. ESPNU