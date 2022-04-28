No. 4 FSU vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State: Preview, how to watch, game thread

On Thursday night, the Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma State Cowgirls will meet again, in yet another matchup with big implications for both teams.

Matchup History

Last season, the Seminoles ended the Cowgirls run in the Women’s College World Series. The late night/early morning game sparked another losers bracket win for the Seminoles.

In 2019, the Seminoles hosted the Cowgirls in the Tallahassee Super Regional. After dropping the first game in extra innings, Meghan King only allowed one run in the second game, while her offense put up four runs to even up the series. In the if necessary game, the score remained close, but the Cowgirls edged out the Seminoles to claim their bid to the WCWS.

2022 Cowgirls

Head coach Kenny Gajewski has his team 38-7 on the season, and 14-1 in BIG 12 play. Ranked seventh in the nation, the Cowgirls have wins over six ranked teams, including last weekend's sweep over Texas. In the St.Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, they went 2 for 5 in games, only winning against Michigan and Northwestern, they dropped games to USF, LSU and Washington.

Pitching

Redshirt Junior Kelly Maxwell leads the pitching staff for the Cowgirls. She has a 1.06 ERA in 119 innings, with 57 hits, 20 runs, 46 walks and 209 strikeouts. Maxwell has held all opposing batters to a combined .139 BA while she’s in the circle. Her best game came against Texas Tech, where she recorded a no-hitter against the Red Raiders. In seven innings, Maxwell struck out 16 and allowed three walks.

Along with Maxwell is Graduate Senior, Miranda Elish. After not playing in 2020, Elish arrived in Stillwater following her first two seasons at Oregon and last two at Texas. In 104 innings pitched, Elish has a 2.09 ERA, 77 hits, 36 runs, 33 walks and 128 strikeouts. In her time as a Cowgirl, Elish has thrown two no hitters, against Minnesota and Wichita State.

Coach Gajewski continued his trend of bringing in transfers to support his pitching staff. Graduate Senior Morgan Day (Illinois State) has pitched 61 innings with a 2.41 ERA in her season with the Cowgirls. Against Day, batters are hitting .195 as she has allowed 43 hits, 23 runs, 16 walks and struck out 83.

Hitting

Miranda Elish is a two way threat with her bat as well. In 79 at bats, Elish has a .380 average with 16 runs, 30 hits, 29 RBI and has walked 17 times. She leads the team in slugging percentage, with .671. In the game against Washington, she went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs.

Sophomore Katelynn Carwile has a team leading .384 batting average in her 112 plate appearances. She has 29 runs, 43 hits and 29 RBI, with 11 doubles and 6 home runs.

Senior Cheyenne Factor has a .324 in her last season for the Cowgirls. Starting all 45 games this season, she has 29 runs, 35 hits, 10 homeruns and 22 RBI. Factor’s 23 walks lead the team, and her 1.067 on base percentage is third.

Other Key Players

Julia Cottrill: .320 BA / 25 R / 33 H / 10 HR / 26 RBI / 17 BB

Sydney Pennington: .320 BA / 24 R / 39 H / 10 HR / 39 RBI / 12 BB

Chelsea Alexander: .320 BA / 19 R / 31 H / 8 RBI / 13 BB / 12-14 SB-ATT

Matchup

Batting Average

FSU (.297) OSU (.305)

ERA

FSU (1.90) OSU (1.79)

Fielding Percentage

FSU (.983) OSU (.983)

More to Know

43-5 is the best start for FSU softball in school history

In ACC play, Kalei Harding leads in home runs (9) and RBI (25).

Sydney Sherrill entered D1Softball’s third baseman power rankings with her statistical line of .310 BA, .941 OPS, 11 2B, 3 HR, 30 RBI, 39 BB, 4 E, .984 FLD%. She ranks 4th, only behind third baseman of Arkansas, Georgia and Miami University

After her home run against Clemson, Sherrill is now 4th all time at FSU in homeruns, with 37.

.@sydneysherrilll hits a 2⃣ run to the parking lot to give us a 2-1 lead! #OneTribe



: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/1xgpLLYrzV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 22, 2022

How to Watch

Thursday - 7 p.m. ESPN2

Friday - 6 p.m. ESPNU