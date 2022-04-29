FSU softball: No. 4 ‘Noles sweep No. 7 Oklahoma State

After Florida State walked off the Oklahoma State in the 2-1 victory, the Seminoles sent Emma Wilson in the circle on Friday night. For the Cowgirls, Morgan Day was set to start.

Wilson sat down the Cowgirls in order, handing over the offense to the ‘Noles.

After Day secured the first out in the bottom of the inning, Sydney Sherrill took her deep over centerfield for a solo shot. Day got the next two outs via a fly out and strike out, but the ‘Noles struck first to take the 1-0 lead.

After two hitless innings and 22 pitches, Emma Wilson exited the game for Kathryn Sandercock. Both pitchers worked the scoreless 3rd inning, sending the game to the 4th.

Sandercock stepped back in the circle for the 4th inning. Two hit by pitches put Cowgirls on the basepaths with no outs. The defense worked to secure the next two outs before Sydney Pennington came to the plate. Pennington drove a single into left field, allowing a run to score. Mudge tracked down the ball hit to her to throw home and get the runner trying to put the Cowgirls in front. The play ended the top of the 4th, but the opposition had tied the game.

In the 5th, the ‘Noles defense showed out yet again. With no runners on and one out on the board, the line drive was hit back to Sandercock. The deflect off of her glove bounced right into the glove of Josie Muffley at short.

Heading into the bottom of the 6th, the game remained tied at 1. Chloe Culp set to lead off in the bottom of the inning, as the pinch hitter. Down 2-1 on Morgan Day, Culp took a pitch left too low on the outside corner and drove it to deep center for her first homerun of the season. Day worked for the next three outs, but the homerun from Culp put the ‘Noles back up, 2-1.

The ‘Noles headed into the top of the 7th with a one run lead. Sandercock gave up the lead off hit to Miranda Elish, but responded back with a ground out to Julia Cottrill. Two fly outs to the defense secured the 2-1 win, as well as the sweep, over the 7th ranked Cowgirls.

Up Next

FSU will match up again with the Florida Gators on Wednesday May 4th at 7 p.m. The game in Tallahassee will be shown on ESPNU.